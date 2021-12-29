These Are The 2022 Destinations Brits Are Searching For

It’s no secret that the pandemic has made staycations more popular than ever before. Given how many cute Airbnbs and charming coastal towns this country has to offer, this is definitely a good thing – especially as it’s easier to travel sustainably within the UK. At the same time, it seems that travelling internationally is still on many Brits’ 2022 wish list, which is totally understandable after another year of on-off social distancing and pandemic anxiety.

According to data released by Yahoo!, seven of the 10 most searched for destinations right now are in Europe. Greece’s southernmost island, Crete, a popular holiday destination for decades, is top of the list. The typical flight time from the UK clocks is just under four hours, so it’s definitely doable as a last minute weekend break. Mainland Greece also makes the top ten.

The Balearic island of Menorca is the second most searched for destination, followed by the Portuguese islands of Madeira. Flights to both destinations clock in at less than three hours, so again, they definitely work as a mini-break.

Outside of Europe, Dubai also makes the top ten, proving it’s not just a destination for influencers. Given that Dubai’s average temperature in January is 24C and it’s a relatively manageable eight-hour flight from the UK, it’s easy to see why it’s attracting so much interest.

The Maldives (11 hours from the UK) and Barbados (around 8-9 hours) are also among the 10 most searched for destinations, which you can check out below.

1. Crete

2. Menorca

3. Madeira

4. Greece

5. Gran Canaria

6. Tenerife

7. Dubai

8. The Maldives

9. Cyprus

10. Barbados

