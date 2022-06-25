2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Find Out Who Won! (Updating Live)

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are well under way!

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting this year's ceremony from the at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

Several awards were previously handed out at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony last weekend. The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up several trophies, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show's writing team was awarded nearly a month after the long-running talk show aired its final episode.

This year's broadcast will see 14 trophies handed out, plus a lifetime achievement award for Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston.

Read on for the full list of 2022 Daytime Emmy winners...

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

WINNER: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Counter Space, Vice TV
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+
Valerie's Home Cooking, Food Network

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia's Kitchen, PBS
WINNER: Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals, Tastemade
Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Christopher Kimball, Milk Street, PBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud, SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED
Let's Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal, CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED
Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM DRAMA

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
Judge Mathis, SYNDICATED
Judy Justice, IMDbTV
The People's Court, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
Small Business Revolution, Hulu
WINNER: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix
Super Soul Sunday, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs, Netflix
Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+
WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix
Samantha Brown's Places To Love, PBS
Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
WINNER: Home Work, Magnolia Network
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass
This Old House, PBS | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
WINNER: First Film, Netflix
If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime
Music's Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV
One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS
Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
WINNER: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC
WINNER: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Hot Ones, Complex Networks
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC 
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED
Extra, SYNDICATED   
Inside Edition, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX - Multiple Networks
95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV
Recipe for Change, YouTube Originals
WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch
WINNER: Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black ChurchPBS
Hunger Interrupted, YouTube.com
The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital
On the Rise, Eater Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix       

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED  
Dr. Phil, SYNDICATED
Crossroads
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight "Treat Yourself"

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital
WINNER: Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS
Gary Bredow, Start Up, PBS
Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown's Places To Love, PBS
Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED
WINNER: Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
Kevin O'Connor, This Old House, PBS | Roku
Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town, Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED
Start Up, PBS
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
WINNER: General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People, Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix
Samantha Brown's Places to Love, PBS
WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day, NBC
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
The Good Road, PBS
The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

WINNER: Cat People, Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Penguin Town, Netflix
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: "Grateful for It All," The Young and the Restless, CBS
"Next To You," The Young and the Restless, CBS
"Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song," Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
The View, ABC
Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
The View, ABCThe Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Culture Quest, PBS
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN
WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People, Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Penguin Town, Netflix
WINNER: Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Good Road, PBS
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Days of Our Lives, NBC
Family Feud, SYNDICATED
General Hospital, ABC
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People, Netflix
WINNER: Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix
Home Work, Magnolia Network
The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock
Dogs, Netflix   
General Hospital, ABC
Start Up, PBS
WINNER: The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
General Hospital, ABC
Nick Cannon, SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Real, SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
WINNER: Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
The Talk, CBSThe View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

General Hospital, ABC
WINNER: The Real, SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

