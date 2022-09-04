2022 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List (Updating Live)

Christian Blauvelt
·6 min read

It’s been a long season of campaigning: FYC events, panel discussions, brunches with contenders — and then, of course, there’s the countless hours of high-quality TV to watch, an amount most viewers who aren’t paid to review and/or report on TV full-time would find nearly impossible to process. But the 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, kicking off first with the two-night Creative Arts Emmys event on September 3 and 4. A ton of categories will be presented on both nights, and — unless you have a ticket to the event itself at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater — this is the best place to keep an eye on who’s won what. (Though for you patient types, an edited version of the awards will air Saturday, September 10 on FXX.)

The Creative Arts Emmys encompass not just all the craft prizes, but miscellaneous categories such as Best Commercial, as well as a few key categories for animation and documentary fans. Taking place on the first night of ceremonies, there’s the Outstanding Animated Program category, which IndieWire’s Marcus Jones thinks will deliver another victory to “Rick and Morty,” in what would be the Adult Swim program’s third overall win. (Though it did lose last year to Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal.”) There’s also Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, which is a horse race at the moment between “The Beatles: Get Back” and “100 Foot Wave,” as well as Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction special, which Jones thinks will go to “We Feed People.”

A half-hour into the Creative Arts Emmys, the most notable win so far is for the late Chadwick Boseman, voicing his signature “Black Panther” role as T’Challa in the Disney+ Marvel series “What If…?”

Check out the full list, updating throughout both nights below:

WINNERS

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: “100 Foot Wave,” Episode: “Chapter IV — Dancing With God” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, “What If?…?”, Episode: “What If… T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” (Disney+)

Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks,” Episode: “A World of Wonder” (Netflix)

Outstanding Commercial: Teenage Dream, “Sandy Hook Promise”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: Parris Goebel, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Routine: Opening, (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: “The Voice,” Episode: “Live Finale” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: “Arcane,” Episode: “The Boy Saviour,” Anne-Laure To, color script artist (Netflix)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming: “We’re Here,” Episode: “Evansville, Indiana” (HBO)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Legendary,” Episode: “Whorror House” (HBO)

NOMINEES

Outstanding Animated Program
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Outstanding Music Direction
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Sunday, September 4

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Motion Design
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Period Costumes
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Outstanding Television Movie

