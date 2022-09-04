2022 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List (Updating Live)

It’s been a long season of campaigning: FYC events, panel discussions, brunches with contenders — and then, of course, there’s the countless hours of high-quality TV to watch, an amount most viewers who aren’t paid to review and/or report on TV full-time would find nearly impossible to process. But the 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, kicking off first with the two-night Creative Arts Emmys event on September 3 and 4. A ton of categories will be presented on both nights, and — unless you have a ticket to the event itself at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater — this is the best place to keep an eye on who’s won what. (Though for you patient types, an edited version of the awards will air Saturday, September 10 on FXX.)

The Creative Arts Emmys encompass not just all the craft prizes, but miscellaneous categories such as Best Commercial, as well as a few key categories for animation and documentary fans. Taking place on the first night of ceremonies, there’s the Outstanding Animated Program category, which IndieWire’s Marcus Jones thinks will deliver another victory to “Rick and Morty,” in what would be the Adult Swim program’s third overall win. (Though it did lose last year to Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal.”) There’s also Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, which is a horse race at the moment between “The Beatles: Get Back” and “100 Foot Wave,” as well as Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction special, which Jones thinks will go to “We Feed People.”

A half-hour into the Creative Arts Emmys, the most notable win so far is for the late Chadwick Boseman, voicing his signature “Black Panther” role as T’Challa in the Disney+ Marvel series “What If…?”

Check out the full list, updating throughout both nights below:

WINNERS

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: “100 Foot Wave,” Episode: “Chapter IV — Dancing With God” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, “What If?…?”, Episode: “What If… T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” (Disney+)

Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks,” Episode: “A World of Wonder” (Netflix)

Outstanding Commercial: Teenage Dream, “Sandy Hook Promise”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: Parris Goebel, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Routine: Opening, (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: “The Voice,” Episode: “Live Finale” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: “Arcane,” Episode: “The Boy Saviour,” Anne-Laure To, color script artist (Netflix)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming: “We’re Here,” Episode: “Evansville, Indiana” (HBO)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Annie Live!” (NBC)



Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Legendary,” Episode: “Whorror House” (HBO)

NOMINEES

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Sunday, September 4

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Television Movie

