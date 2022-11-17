2022 Commodity Supply Chain Risks Report: Focus on Metals, Energy and Agricultural Commodities
The report examines key factors in supply chain risks in metals, energy and agricultural commodities
Production, market supply concentration and political risks analysis can help to better identify potential risks and prepare for potential disruptions. The briefing also identifies key industrial sectors and countries that are most vulnerable to commodity supply disruptions.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Analysis of commodities supply
Concentration in metals production
Concentration in energy commodities production
Concentration in agricultural commodities production
Conclusion
Appendix
