Matchups set: College football bowl games scores and schedules for all 42 games

If the college football postseason didn't haven enough bowl games for you, you're in luck. This year's version will break the record for most games.

A total of 42 postseason games in the Football Bowl Subdivision are scheduled to take place in December and January. The action kicked off Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl. One day later, there were six games scheduled across the country.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be held on Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The national championship game will wrap up the bowl season extravaganza on Jan. 9 at SofFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A rundown of all the games. All times are ET.

Dec. 16 - Bahamas Bowl: Alabama-Birmingham 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Dec. 16 - Cure Bowl: Troy 18, Texas-San Antonio 12

Dec. 17 - Fenway Bowl: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Dec. 17 - New Mexico Bowl: BYU 24, SMU 23

Dec. 17 - LA Bowl: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

Dec. 17 - LendingTree Bowl: Southern Mississippi 38, Rice 24

Dec. 17 - Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Dec. 17 - Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 19 - Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 - Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 - Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 - New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 - Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, ESPN, noon

Dec. 27 - First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Military Bowl: Duke vs. Central Florida, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Fox, 8 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Maryland, ESPN, noon

Dec. 30 - Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, CBS, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, ABC, noon

Dec. 31 - Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama, ESPN, noon

Dec. 31 - Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State , ESPN, 8 p.m.

Jan. 2 - ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State, ESPN2, noon

Jan. 2 - Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern California, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 - Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU, ABC, 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 - Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jan. 9 - College Football Playoff championship game: Semifinal winners, ESPN, 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 college football bowl game schedule, scores: TV, times, matchups