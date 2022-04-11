2022 CMT Music Awards nominees: Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and more

Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
·5 min read

Nominations are out for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville on April 11. And it could be a big night for Kane Brown, who garnered four nominations, or for Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time CMT Award nominees Breland and Cody Johnson, who each have three nods.

Hosted by chart-topping artist Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie, the evening will culminate with the coveted Video of the Year trophy features 12 competitors, including Brown's No. 1 hit "One Mississippi."

Reigning Video of the Year winner Carrie Underwood (after 2021's win for John Legend collaboration "Hallelujah") returns with another duet, with Jason Aldean for the similarly Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 "If I Didn't Love You." A win for Underwood in the category would be her tenth overall Video of the Year award win.

'I'm gutted': Kelsea Ballerini tests positive for COVID, will co-host CMT Awards from home

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean perform during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Monday, March 7, 2022.
Also nominated for that award include No. 1 country radio hits from co-host Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs and Cody Johnson, plus strong singles from Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

Notable for 2022, "CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year" has been added to the category lineup, which recognizes artist performances from CMT's active digital channels throughout the year. Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson will compete for the inaugural award.

More country music awards: Morgan Wallen wins album of the year, Miranda Lambert entertainer of the year at 2022 ACM Awards

Alongside Breland, Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith join H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY first-time CMT Music Award nominees. Nelly and Gladys Knight are also nominees, continuing CMT's desire to foster country music's expansion across genre lines.

The event will take place at 8:00 PM ET and air on CBS, plus stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Typically held at downtown Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, scheduling conflicts around 2022's event forced a move to the 60-year old Municipal Auditorium.

More: For nearly a century, these Black artists have shaped country music

Cody Johnson performs before Miranda Lambert at Bridgestone Arena Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
As previously announced, 2022's CMT Music Awards were planned for April 3. However, organizers pushed the date back a week after the Grammy Awards announced a move to the same date. Notably, the Municipal hosted the inaugural Country Music Association Awards in 1967 but has not hosted a CMA, CMT, or ACM Awards ceremony in 55 years since.

Voting for the 2022 CMT Awards is available at vote.cmt.com.

In other country music news: Dolly Parton 'respectfully' removes herself from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

The nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

  • Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

  • Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

  • Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

  • Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

  • Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

  • Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

  • Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

  • Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

  • Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

  • Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

  • Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

  • Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

  • Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

  • Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

  • Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • ​​Cody Johnson - "' Til You Can't"

  • Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

  • Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

  • Luke Bryan - "Waves"

  • Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

  • Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

  • Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

  • Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

  • Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"

  • Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

  • Parmalee - "Take My Name"

  • Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

  • Breland - "Cross Country"

  • Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

  • Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

  • Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

  • Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

  • Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

  • Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

  • Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

  • Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

  • Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

  • George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"

  • H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

  • Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

  • Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

  • Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

  • Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT :60 Songs)

  • Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

  • Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

  • Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

  • Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know" (from the CMT Studio)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CMT Awards 2022 nominees: Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift

