2022 British Open: Max Homa, almost a decade later, finally gets to play with Tiger Woods

It took nearly a decade, but Max Homa finally got his wish.

He’s teeing it up with Tiger Woods.

Homa and Woods, along with reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, will be paired together for the first two rounds of the British Open this week in St. Andrews.

Naturally, Homa was thrilled.

I’m playing with Tiger Woods at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Hey golf gods, we’re even. Can’t believe this is real and ya it’s corny but who cares I’m playing with the freakin 🐐 #golf #PVO — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 12, 2022

It’s hard to blame him — or really anyone, for that matter.

Not only is it a round with Woods, but they get to do it at St. Andrews for the 150th playing of the British Open. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Homa, 31, has won four times in his PGA Tour career — and twice this season alone, both at the Fortinet Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s currently ranked No. 19 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a career-high, and he’s coming off a T16 finish at the Scottish Open last week. Homa is listed at +5,000 on BetMGM to win this week, just ahead of Woods’ +6,600.

This pairing, as it turns out, was nine years in the making. Homa actually hit Woods up back in 2013 after he qualified for the U.S. Open after he won the NCAA Championship.

@TigerWoods just won PAC 12s, NCAA championship, and qualified for the us open. Any chance I can get a practice round with u?? #hero — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 4, 2013

The “golf gods” finally came through for Homa. Regardless of how he plays this week, it was likely worth the wait.