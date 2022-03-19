2022 Boys’ Sweet 16: Day 4 live updates from Rupp Arena
Follow along live Saturday as Jared Peck and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the semifinals and championship game of the 2022 United HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena.
Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.
The Sweet 16 was to tip off 11 a.m., with three games scheduled for Saturday.
Saturday’s schedule
Game 13, 11 a.m.: Semifinal: Lincoln County (30-7) vs. Clark County (35-1) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 14, 1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Covington Catholic (30-4) vs. Warren Central (28-3) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 15, 7 p.m.: Championship | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Friday’s quarterfinal recaps
Game 9: Lincoln County 56, North Oldham 46 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 10: Clark County 43, Pikeville 38 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 11: Covington Catholic 59, Lyon County 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 12: Warren Central 54, Murray 48 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Thursday’s first-round recaps
Game 5: Warren Central 57, Male 54 (OT) | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 6: Lyon County 82, John Hardin 65 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 7: Murray 57, Henry Clay 53 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 8: Covington Catholic 76, Ashland Blazer 65 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Wednesday’s first-round recaps
Game 1: Lincoln County 45, Jeffersontown 41 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 2: North Oldham 36, Muhlenberg County 32 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 3: Clark County 77, Perry County Central 36 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Game 4: Pikeville 59, North Laurel 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow
Our live coverage
Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and our freelancers.
