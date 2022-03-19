2022 Boys’ Sweet 16: Day 4 live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Saturday as Jared Peck and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside during the semifinals and championship game of the 2022 United HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

The Sweet 16 was to tip off 11 a.m., with three games scheduled for Saturday.

COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen to, follow and attend the Boys’ Sweet 16.

Saturday’s schedule

Game 13, 11 a.m.: Semifinal: Lincoln County (30-7) vs. Clark County (35-1) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 14, 1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Covington Catholic (30-4) vs. Warren Central (28-3) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Game 15, 7 p.m.: Championship | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come

Friday’s quarterfinal recaps

Game 9: Lincoln County 56, North Oldham 46 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 10: Clark County 43, Pikeville 38 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 11: Covington Catholic 59, Lyon County 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 12: Warren Central 54, Murray 48 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Thursday’s first-round recaps

Game 5: Warren Central 57, Male 54 (OT) | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 6: Lyon County 82, John Hardin 65 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 7: Murray 57, Henry Clay 53 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 8: Covington Catholic 76, Ashland Blazer 65 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Wednesday’s first-round recaps

Game 1: Lincoln County 45, Jeffersontown 41 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 2: North Oldham 36, Muhlenberg County 32 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 3: Clark County 77, Perry County Central 36 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 4: Pikeville 59, North Laurel 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Our live coverage

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and our freelancers.

2022 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

More Sweet 16

PREVIEW: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

PREVIEW: Sixteen things to get you ready for the 2021 Boys’ Sweet 16

FEATURE: ‘This is why we push that sled.’ Assistant coach helps inspire Henry Clay run to Sweet 16.

FEATURE: Sweet Sixteen features intriguing college basketball recruits. Here are five to watch.

COMMENTARY: Living his boyhood dream, Lyon County’s Travis Perry is a Sweet Sixteen throwback

PODCAST: Columnist John Clay and high school sports writer Jared Peck preview the Boys’ Sweet 16.

