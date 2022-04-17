2022 Boston Marathon: Race schedule, TV and streaming info for Monday's marathon

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The 2022 Boston Marathon is back.

Just six months after the 2021 Boston Marathon was held in the fall, the 26.2-mile race returns to Patriots' Day in April for the first time since 2019. (The 2020 race was canceled due to COVID-19 and last year's race was postponed to October 2021.)

Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei, both of Kenya, were the men’s and women’s champions of the 2021 Boston Marathon. Kipruto will defend his title.

Monday's race also marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field to run the Boston Marathon. Only eight women finished that race in 1972. This year, more than 12,000 women will compete in the fastest and most decorated women’s field, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Boston Marathon:

FAVORITES: Who will win the 2022 Boston Marathon?

BOSTON MARATHON: Russian, Belarusian runners banned weeks before 2022 race

TOP AMERICANS: Des Linden, Molly Seidel, Colin Bennie are in 2022 Boston Marathon field

Runners run in the 2021 Boston Marathon.
Runners run in the 2021 Boston Marathon.

When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?

The 126th annual Boston Marathon will take place on April 18 on Patriots' Day.

What TV channel will broadcast the 2022 Boston Marathon?

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be broadcast nationally on USA Network from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET. An encore replay of the race will air primetime on the Olympic Channel at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to live stream the 2022 Boston Marathon

Action can be live streamed on the NBC Sports App from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET.

Who is racing in the 2022 Boston Marathon?

The 2022 Boston Marathon will feature 30,000 runners, including participants from all 50 U.S. states and international competitors from 122 countries.

Tokyo Olympic gold and bronze medalists — champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and third-place finisher Molly Seidel of the United States — headline the women's field. Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon winner – the last American to win – will also compete.

Earlier this month, the Boston Athletic Association announced that Russian and Belarusian runners who currently reside in either country will not be allowed to compete in the 2022 Boston Marathon amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian citizens who are not residents in either country will be able to compete; however, they wont be able to run under the flags of their country.

What's the weather in Boston on Monday?

Monday's forecast in Boston calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds up to 10 mph arrive in the afternoon.

What is the 2022 Boston Marathon race schedule?

(All times Eastern.)

Men’s Wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair: 9:05 a.m.

Handcycle & Duo Participants: 9:30 a.m.

Professional Men: 9:37 a.m.

Professional Women: 9:45 a.m.

Para Athletics Divisions: 9:50 a.m.

Wave 1: 10:00 a.m.

Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: 11:15 a.m.

Contributing: Asha Gilbert; John Conceison, Telegram & Gazette

