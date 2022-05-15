2022 Billboard Music Awards Unveils Non-Televised Winners, With Olivia Rodigo, Ye Tied At Six

Bruce Haring
·6 min read

The winners of 54 awards were unveiled ahead of tonight’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) during a TikTok livestream hosted by Tetris Kelly and Tiffany Taylor.

The BBMAs honor the year’s top performing artists on the Billboard Charts in 62 categories across all genres of music. The remaining categories will be announced tonight, when Sean “Diddy” Combs hosts the broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, stating at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on NBC and Peacock.

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Credit: Courtesy MRC; NBC

Some highlights:

  • As a first-time finalist, Olivia Rodrigo won big with six Billboard Music Awards, which is the most wins of the night so far. She is currently tied with Ye, who also has six wins. Rodrigo is a finalist in the Top Female Artist category, which will be announced in tonight’s broadcast, and could serve as a tiebreaker.

  • Ye won Top Christian Artist for the first time, and Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song for the third year in a row. This is Ye’s second time winning Top Gospel Album.

  • Drake reigns as the artist with the most Billboard Music Awards of all-time, as he takes home five wins. He continues to hold the record with 34 wins total.

  • The Kid LAROI became a first time Billboard Music Award winner, taking home five wins for his song “Stay” with Justin Bieber in the Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, and Top Hot 100 Song categories. With these wins, Justin Bieber’s total win count rises to 26.

  • Doja Cat has two wins so far, including Top R&B Artist, and won Top R&B Female Artist for the second year in a row. She is also a finalist in the Top R&B Album and Top Female Artist categories which are to be announced live tonight during the broadcast.

  • Taylor Swift claimed four wins so far, winning Top Country Album for the third time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the fifth time, Top Country Artist for the third time, and Top Country Female Artist for the first time. These wins bring her to a total of 29 Billboard Music Awards, the second-most winning artist of all-time following Drake. She is also a finalist in the Top Female Artist category which will be announced live tonight during the broadcast.

  • Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny won two Billboard Music Awards, Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist, establishing the record for most wins ever in the Top Latin Artist category, three, and pulling ahead of Ozuna, Romeo Santos, and Shakira.

  • First time Billboard Music Award finalist, Kali Uchis, took home her first wins for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Song.

  • R&B duo Silk Sonic received their first Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Song. The duo is also a finalist for the Top R&B Album and Top R&B Artist category which is to be announced live tonight during the broadcast.

  • BTS takes home Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song. With this year’s Top Duo/Group win they have a total of three wins in this category, tying them up with One Direction for the record.

Tonight’s broadcast lineup will feature performances by Becky G (“Baile Con Mi Ex,” “MAMIII”), Burna Boy (“Last Last,” “Kilometre”), Dan + Shay (“You”), Ed Sheeran (“2step”), Elle King & Miranda Lambert [“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home”)], Florence + The Machine (“My Love”), Latto (“Big Energy”), Maxwell (“Lady In My Life”), Machine Gun Kelly (“twin flame”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie”), Morgan Wallen (“Don’t Think Jesus,” “Wasted on You”), Rauw Alejandro (“Cúrame,” “MUSEO,” “Todo De Ti”), Silk Sonic (“Love’s Train”), and Travis Scott (“Mafia”). The show will also honor this year’s Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige and the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker, Mari Copeny.

The evening’s star-studded presenter lineup includes AleXa, Anitta, Chlöe Bailey, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Dixie D’Amelio, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, French Montana, Givēon, Heidi Klum, Lainey Wilson, Liza Koshy, Michael Bublé, Pusha T, Shenseea, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Teyana Taylor.

See below for the complete list of announced winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

