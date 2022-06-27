2022 BET Awards Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Stars arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 BET Awards celebrating Black artists in film, television, music and more. Celebrities hit the red carpet in their best outfits accompanied by stunning glam ahead of the show hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Some of the best-dressed stars of the night include Lizzo, who appeared in a glamorous Gucci gown with fur trims. Meanwhile, Summer Walker made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, embracing motherhood with her look by Laurel Street.

Coi Leray went for a '00s-inspired ensemble featuring all things denim, completing her outfit with an extra-cropped white top. Janelle Monáe arrived in a sheer dress while Chlöe Bailey stunned in a sequin gown. Further standouts at the awards show include Billy Porter, Victoria Monet and Marsai Martin, who won the Youngstars Award.

See the best-dressed celebrities on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet above. In case you missed it, check out the full list of winners here.

