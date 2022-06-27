2022 BET Awards Glam: Best Beauty Looks From Lizzo, Janelle Monae and More

The BET Awards honors the best of the best in Black culture's entertainment, and the show's red carpet is routinely the best place to spot self-expression through beauty at its finest.

Singer Lizzo hit the carpet in Black sartorial greatness with cascading waves down her back that featured 1920s-inspired finger waves and Josephine Baker-Esque curled baby hairs. Pose star Billy Porter commanded attention with high shoulder pads, smoked-out eye makeup and a high braided ponytail. Many moments from the awards ceremony represented the true essence of Black excellence.

From protective styles to all-in high glamor, keep reading on to see some of the best beauty looks from the evening.

Alicia Aylies donned a full sun-kissed blonde afro.

Victoria Monet wore a mocha brown top knot high ponytail with sultry brown and deep rose gold tones.

Lizzo sported a revamped version of two 1920s hairstyles with finger waves and finger curls.

Janelle Monae went for a barbed-wire tousled golden high bun.

Ogi showed love to her Nigerian roots with an intricate braided style.

Billy Porter served box braids with reverse smokey eye with red underlining.

Taraji P. Henson gave sleek and chic old glamor with a pulled back style and bold red lip.

Chlöe Bailey hit the carpet with her signature cut-crease and nude lip.