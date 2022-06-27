2022 BET Awards Glam: Best Beauty Looks From Lizzo, Janelle Monae and More
The BET Awards honors the best of the best in Black culture's entertainment, and the show's red carpet is routinely the best place to spot self-expression through beauty at its finest.
Singer Lizzo hit the carpet in Black sartorial greatness with cascading waves down her back that featured 1920s-inspired finger waves and Josephine Baker-Esque curled baby hairs. Pose star Billy Porter commanded attention with high shoulder pads, smoked-out eye makeup and a high braided ponytail. Many moments from the awards ceremony represented the true essence of Black excellence.
From protective styles to all-in high glamor, keep reading on to see some of the best beauty looks from the evening.
