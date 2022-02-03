2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith Score Nods

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read
lady gaga, leonardo dicaprio and will smith

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The BAFTAs recognized a star-studded bunch of nominees.

On Thursday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 awards show, with sci-fi epic Dune leading with the most nods, 11. The Power of the Dog followed with eight, then Belfast with six total, and five each to Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held Sunday, March 13, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One. Rebel Wilson is hosting the ceremony.

Spencer — Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie — received zero nominations from the British awards show. Will Smith earned his first BAFTA Award nomination, and the directors category is 50/50 men and women filmmakers.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

(L-r) ZENDAYA as Chani and TIMOTH&#xc9;E CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures&#x002019; and Legendary Pictures&#x002019; action adventure &#x00201c;DUNE,&#x00201d; a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Best film

Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul

Animated film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Walt Disney Animation Studios&#x002019; &#x00201c;Encanto&#x00201d;

Disney

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

First Time Golden Globe Nominees

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Original score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die
Summer of Soul

Production design

Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Costume design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley

daniel craig

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Makeup & hair

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Sound

Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story

Special visual effects

Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die

British short animation

Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread

British short film

The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee

