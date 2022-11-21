2022 AMAs Glam: Best Beauty Looks From Tinashe, Kelly Rowland, Dove Cameron and More
Award shows mean red carpets and red carpets mean glam. However, unlike the black and white tie attire shows like the Oscars and the Emmys — the American Music Awards is all about experimental hair, makeup and nails from your favorite celebrities.
The stars that attended the 2022 AMAs brought a performance that transcended beyond any form of musicality. We've seen graphic eyeliners, next-level hairstyles and plenty of notable nail moments that we're sure will carry us through the rest of the year and into 2023. We've also seen some of the biggest beauty trends from the year and of course no red carpet glam is complete without the resurgence of looks from the '90s and early 2000s. Keep scrolling on for some of our favorite and best-of-the-best hair and makeup looks from the evening. In case you missed it, catch the best red carpet looks from the evening.
Tinashe
Sported Marc Jacobs glasses and tightly woven Bantu knots.
Dove Cameron
Graphic floating eyeliner and micro hair tendrils.
Ari Lennox
Electric blue under eyeliner.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland served an infomous "church girl" bob and bold red lipstick.
Bebe Rexha
Rosy toned makeup and nudes lips with Pamela Anderson's '90s updo with face-framing tendrils.
Latto
Moody '90s makeup.
Flo Milli
Retro flipped-ends.
Becky G
Expensive brunette and flesh-toned lips.