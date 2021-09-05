2022 aggregate NBA mock draft: Debut ranking of all notable prospects

The 2021 NBA draft class finished their first go-around in the summer league, which means evaluators are fully focused on next year’s class.

In order to help us get a better sense of where all of the projected top prospects in the class stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, Yahoo, SB Nation, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.

Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.

Collegiate teams who had more than two players appear on a mock were Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA. Three players will be on the G League’s Ignite roster and one is on Overtime’s Elite squad.

Additionally, seven players are rostered in Spain and four are playing in Australia’s NBL. There are also three players on Serbia’s KK Mega Basket included.

Freshmen one-and-done candidates who didn’t make the list but could climb on to join during the season: Harrison Ingram (Stanford), Trevor Keels (Duke), Bryce McGowens (Nebraska), Josh Minott (Memphis), Kowacie Reeves (Florida), Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky), Nathan Bittle (Oregon) and Jeremy Sochan (Baylor).

Some of the most notable collegiate returners who were snubbed from these rankings: Marcus Williams (Texas A&M), Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Zach Edey (Purdue), Adam Miller (LSU), Colin Castleton (Florida) and Tyson Etienne (Wichita State).

Relevant international prospects to know who were not included below: Fedor Zugic, Lefteris Mantzoukas, Jayson Tchicamboud, Nikita Mikhailovskii, Yoan Makoundou, Tom Digbeu and Makur Maker.

Otherwise, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.

Paolo Banchero

Big, 6-10, Freshman (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 2 Duke freshman Paolo Banchero currently has a narrow lead in the pole spot for the 2022 NBA draft. But he doesn't sit as comfortably as some recent top picks like Cade Cunningham or Zion Williamson did before the season had officially begun.

Chet Holmgren

Big, 7-1, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 3 Among the projections we reviewed, Banchero and Chet Holmgren actually finished with the same amount of placements at No. 1 overall. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, however, moved the Gonzaga freshman big to No. 3 whereas Banchero never fell below No. 2 in any prediction.

Jaden Hardy

Guard, 6-4, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 3 LOWEST RANK: 9 Banchero and Holmgren are split for the top two spots but most evaluators seem to agree that the next tier belongs to Jaden Hardy, an elite scorer who will be the face of the G League's Ignite program next season.

Caleb Houstan

Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 5 LOWEST RANK: 10 Michigan's Caleb Houstan played alongside recent draft picks Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody, Day'Ron Sharpe, Precious Achiuwa and Balsa Koprivika in high school while at Montverde Academy. He projects to join the ranks as yet another high draftee from that remarkable pipeline of talent.

AJ Griffin

Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 3 LOWEST RANK: 20 There is a wide range of outcome scenarios for Adrian Griffin Jr. – whose father is an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors – because he had limited playing time during his senior year of high school. However, when we have seen him on the floor, he has been one of the most explosive prospects in the class.

Jabari Smith

Big, 6-10, Freshman (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 18 Auburn's Jabari Smith is a favorite among evaluators right now because he has good size and he can shoot, which will make him a valuable addition to any NBA frontcourt rotation.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Wing, 6-10, Freshman (UW Milwaukee) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 18 It's fairly uncommon to see someone from the Horizon League conference projected as high as Patrick Baldwin Jr. is ranked but it's easy to see why when you watch him play. The incoming freshman is a phenomenal shooter, especially for someone his size, and the offense will run through him as he plays for a program his father will coach.

Peyton Watson

Wing, 6-9, Freshman (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 15 UCLA's Peyton Watson is a swiss-army knife for a basketball team but will stand out due to his defensive tenacity. His team is a projected title contender in the NCAA tournament next season, which will help him raise his profile in college.

Jaden Ivey

Wing, 6-4, Sophomore (Purdue) HIGHEST RANK: 5 LOWEST RANK: 20 Among non-freshmen, no one has a higher draft stock than Purdue's Jaden Ivey right now. He is an excellent two-way player who provides value on both offense and defense and after impressing on the FIBA U19 circuit for Team USA, he seems poised for a potential breakout season.

Nikola Jovic

Wing, 6-10, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 24 Serbia's Nikola Jovic is another player who was able to raise his draft stock considerably during the FIBA U19 tournament. He has an effortless jump shot and he can move fairly well for someone his height, which makes him among the most intriguing international prospects in this class.

Bennedict Mathurin

Wing, 6-6, Sophomore (Arizona) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 21 Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was perhaps the most surprising player from the college ranks who did not declare for the draft this past season. Once he returns to the NCAA as a sophomore, he has a chance to be one of the most exciting collegiate players in 2021-22 because of his blend of shooting, size and athleticism.

JD Davison

Guard, 6-3, Freshman (Alabama) HIGHEST RANK: 9 LOWEST RANK: 32 Alabama has made a habit of sending one-and-done guards to the NBA in recent years and JD Davison looks to join the likes of Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis Jr. and Josh Primo in that club. As of right now, he would be one of the first primary ball handlers to hear his name called on draft night.

Jalen Duren

Big, 6-10, Freshman (Memphis) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 8* This ranking is the most confusing because Jalen Duren re-classified to forego his senior year and join this draft class after some mock drafts had already been published. Once all mock drafts account for the fact he will be playing college basketball – and not another year of high school – expect his rankings to soar somewhere near the first three picks in the next projections. * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Yannick Nzosa

https://twitter.com/Barlowe500/status/1423722177887711236 Big, 6-11, International (Unicaja - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 12* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Kennedy Chandler

Guard, 6-1, Freshman (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 23 * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Daimion Collins

https://twitter.com/jkylemann/status/1337966143139704832?s=20 Big, 6-9, Freshman (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 7 LOWEST RANK: 43

TyTy Washington

Guard, 6-3, Freshman (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 24

Jean Montero

Guard, 6-2, Overtime (Elite) HIGHEST RANK: 12 LOWEST RANK: 20* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Dyson Daniels

Guard, 6-4, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 22* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Ousmane Dieng

Wing, 6-9, International (New Zealand Breakers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 50* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Roko Prkacin

Wing, 6-9, International (Cibona - Croatia) HIGHEST RANK: 13 LOWEST RANK: 25* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Mark Williams

Big, 7-0, Sophomore (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 41* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Kendall Brown

Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 28* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Jabari Walker

Wing, 6-8, Sophomore (Colorado) HIGHEST RANK: 20 LOWEST RANK: 36* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Allen Flanigan

Wing, 6-6, Junior (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 19 LOWEST RANK: 49* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Marcus Bagley

Wing, 6-7, Sophomore (Arizona St.) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 46* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Michael Foster

Big, 6-8, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 38* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Matthew Cleveland

https://twitter.com/NBADraftWass/status/1388128725204672513 Wing, 6-6, Freshman (Florida St.) HIGHEST RANK: 10 LOWEST RANK: 31* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Keegan Murray

Big, 6-8, Sophomore (Iowa) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 51* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Taevion Kinsey

Wing, 6-5, Senior (Marshall) HIGHEST RANK: 16 LOWEST RANK: 47* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Matthew Mayer

Wing, 6-9, Senior (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 46* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Max Christie

Wing, 6-6, Freshman (Michigan St.) HIGHEST RANK: 13 LOWEST RANK: 35* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Julian Champagnie

Wing, 6-7, Junior (St. John's) HIGHEST RANK: 23 LOWEST RANK: 41* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Wing, 6-6, Junior (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 16 LOWEST RANK: 45* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Wing, 6-6, Junior (Texas Tech) HIGHEST RANK: 25 LOWEST RANK: 52* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Nolan Hickman

https://twitter.com/DraftDummies/status/1431824959576236035 Guard, 6-2, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 26* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Johnny Juzang

Wing, 6-6, Junior (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 18 LOWEST RANK: 47* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Big, 6-9, Freshman (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 37* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Tristan Vukcevic

https://twitter.com/EuroLeague/status/1385300439630028806?s=20 Big, 6-10, International (Real Madrid - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 21 LOWEST RANK: 33* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Caleb Love

Guard, 6-4, Sophomore (North Carolina) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 29* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect

Kadary Richmond

Guard, 6-5, Sophomore (Seton Hall) HIGHEST RANK: 19

Ochai Agbaji

Wing, 6-5, Senior (Kansas) HIGHEST RANK: 21

Hunter Sallis

Guard, 6-5, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 4

Will Richardson

Guard, 6-5, Senior (Oregon) HIGHEST RANK: 30

Mike Miles

Guard, 6-2, Sophomore (TCU) HIGHEST RANK: 21

Drew Timme

Big, 6-10, Junior (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 33

Earl Timberlake

Wing, 6-6, Sophomore (Memphis) HIGHEST RANK: 23

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Big, 6-9, Junior (Indiana) HIGHEST RANK: 25

Mojave King

Wing, 6-5, International (Adelaide 36ers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 32

Hyunjung Lee

Wing, 6-7, Junior (Davidson) HIGHEST RANK: 26

Micah Peavy

Big, 6-7, Sophomore (TCU) HIGHEST RANK: 28

Josiah-Jordan James

Wing, 6-6, Junior (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 29

Walker Kessler

Big, 7-1, Sophomore (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 28

Carlos Alocen

Guard, 6-4, International (Real Madrid - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 27

Khalifa Diop

Big, 6-11, International (Gran Canaria - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 26

Andre Curbelo

Guard, 6-1, Sophomore (Illinois) HIGHEST RANK: 30

Jordan Hall

Guard, 6-8, Sophomore (St Joseph's) HIGHEST RANK: 24

Avery Anderson III

Guard, 6-3, Junior (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 15

Gabriele Procida

Wing, 6-7, International (Fortitudo Bologna - Italy) HIGHEST RANK: 40

Aminu Mohammed

Wing, 6-5, Freshman (Georgetown) HIGHEST RANK: 19

Ibou Dianko Badji

Big, 7-1, International (Barca - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 35

Gui Santos

Wing, 6-8, International (Minas - Brazil) HIGHEST RANK: 31

Jahvon Quinerly

Guard, 6-1, Senior (Alabama) HIGHEST RANK: 25

Dylan Disu

Big, 6-9, Junior (Texas) HIGHEST RANK: 23

N'Faly Dante

Big, 6-11, Junior (Oregon) HIGHEST RANK: 26

Andrew Nembhard

Guard, 6-5, Senior (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 44

Keyontae Johnson

Wing, 6-5, Senior (Florida) HIGHEST RANK: 27

Adama Sanogo

Big, 6-9, Sophomore (UConn) HIGHEST RANK: 28

Malcolm Cazalon

Wing, 6-6, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 44

Justin Powell

Guard, 6-6, Sophomore (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 30

Max Abmas

Guard, 6-1, Junior (Oral Roberts) HIGHEST RANK: 42

Hason Ward

Big, 6-9, Junior (VCU) HIGHEST RANK: 33

Abramo Canka

Wing, 6-6, International (Nevezis - Lithuania) HIGHEST RANK: 41

Kalib Boone

Big, 6-9, Junior (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 34

EJ Liddell

Big, 6-7, Senior (Ohio St.) HIGHEST RANK: 35

Hugo Besson

Guard, 6-3, International (New Zealand Breakers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 35

Bryce Thompson

Guard, 6-5, Sophomore (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 38

Mario Nakic

Wing, 6-8, International (Andorra - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 39

Justin Lewis

Big, 6-7, Sophomore (Marquette) HIGHEST RANK: 39

Mouhamed Gueye

Big, 6-11, Freshman (Washington St.) HIGHEST RANK: 40

Azuolas Tubelis

Big, 6-11, Sophomore (Arizona) HIGHEST RANK: 50

Dawson Garcia

Big, 6-11, Sophomore (North Carolina) HIGHEST RANK: 43

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Guard, 6-2, Junior (Vanderbilt) HIGHEST RANK: 44

Ariel Hukporti

Big, 7-0, International (Melbourne United - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 44

Olek Balcerowski

Big, 7-1, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 45

Toumani Camara

Big, 6-8, Junior (Dayton) HIGHEST RANK: 45

Osun Osunniyi

Big, 6-10, Senior (St. Bonaventure) HIGHEST RANK: 46

Adam Flagler

Guard, 6-3, Junior (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 47

Donta Scott

Wing, 6-7, Sophomore (Maryland) HIGHEST RANK: 48

Keion Brooks Jr.

Wing, 6-7, Junior (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 48

Grant Sherfield

Guard, 6-2, Junior (Nevada) HIGHEST RANK: 49

Jalen Wilson

Wing, 6-8, Junior (Kansas) HIGHEST RANK: 49

Efe Abogidi

Big, 6-10, Sophomore (Washington St.) HIGHEST RANK: 50

Keve Aluma

Big, 6-9, Senior (Virginia Tech) HIGHEST RANK: 51

Christian Bishop

Wing, 6-7, Senior (Texas) HIGHEST RANK: 52

Moussa Diabate

Big, 6-10, Freshman (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 53

Zsombor Maronka

Wing, 6-10, International (CB Prat - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 54

CJ Walker

Big, 6-8, Junior (UCF) HIGHEST RANK: 55

Pavel Savkov

Wing, 6-7, International (Iraurgi SB - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 55

Warith Alatishe

Wing, 6-7, Senior (Oregon St.) HIGHEST RANK: 56

Jermaine Samuels

Wing, 6-7, Senior (Villanova) HIGHEST RANK: 57

Ismael Kamagate

Big, 6-11, International (Paris - France) HIGHEST RANK: 57

Iverson Molinar

Guard, 6-3, Junior (Mississippi St.) HIGHEST RANK: 59

Ron Harper Jr.

Wing, 6-6, Senior (Rutgers) HIGHEST RANK: 58

Matthieu Gauzin

Guard, 6-4, International (Champagne - France) HIGHEST RANK: 58

DeVante' Jones

Guard, 6-1, Senior (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 58

