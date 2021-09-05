2022 aggregate NBA mock draft: Debut ranking of all notable prospects
The 2021 NBA draft class finished their first go-around in the summer league, which means evaluators are fully focused on next year’s class.
In order to help us get a better sense of where all of the projected top prospects in the class stand as of right now, we compiled mock drafts from Bleacher Report, Yahoo, The Athletic, Yahoo, SB Nation, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s For The Win.
Please note that these rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for consensus, not our own opinion.
Collegiate teams who had more than two players appear on a mock were Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA. Three players will be on the G League’s Ignite roster and one is on Overtime’s Elite squad.
Additionally, seven players are rostered in Spain and four are playing in Australia’s NBL. There are also three players on Serbia’s KK Mega Basket included.
Freshmen one-and-done candidates who didn’t make the list but could climb on to join during the season: Harrison Ingram (Stanford), Trevor Keels (Duke), Bryce McGowens (Nebraska), Josh Minott (Memphis), Kowacie Reeves (Florida), Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky), Nathan Bittle (Oregon) and Jeremy Sochan (Baylor).
Some of the most notable collegiate returners who were snubbed from these rankings: Marcus Williams (Texas A&M), Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Zach Edey (Purdue), Adam Miller (LSU), Colin Castleton (Florida) and Tyson Etienne (Wichita State).
Relevant international prospects to know who were not included below: Fedor Zugic, Lefteris Mantzoukas, Jayson Tchicamboud, Nikita Mikhailovskii, Yoan Makoundou, Tom Digbeu and Makur Maker.
Otherwise, you can learn the latest updates on every single prospect who has been included in recent mock drafts by scrolling below.
Paolo Banchero
© USA Today via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Big, 6-10, Freshman (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 2 Duke freshman Paolo Banchero currently has a narrow lead in the pole spot for the 2022 NBA draft. But he doesn't sit as comfortably as some recent top picks like Cade Cunningham or Zion Williamson did before the season had officially begun.
Chet Holmgren
(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Big, 7-1, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 3 Among the projections we reviewed, Banchero and Chet Holmgren actually finished with the same amount of placements at No. 1 overall. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, however, moved the Gonzaga freshman big to No. 3 whereas Banchero never fell below No. 2 in any prediction.
Jaden Hardy
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Guard, 6-4, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 3 LOWEST RANK: 9 Banchero and Holmgren are split for the top two spots but most evaluators seem to agree that the next tier belongs to Jaden Hardy, an elite scorer who will be the face of the G League's Ignite program next season.
Caleb Houstan
(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 5 LOWEST RANK: 10 Michigan's Caleb Houstan played alongside recent draft picks Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody, Day'Ron Sharpe, Precious Achiuwa and Balsa Koprivika in high school while at Montverde Academy. He projects to join the ranks as yet another high draftee from that remarkable pipeline of talent.
AJ Griffin
Westchester Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 3 LOWEST RANK: 20 There is a wide range of outcome scenarios for Adrian Griffin Jr. – whose father is an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors – because he had limited playing time during his senior year of high school. However, when we have seen him on the floor, he has been one of the most explosive prospects in the class.
Jabari Smith
fiba.basketball
Big, 6-10, Freshman (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 18 Auburn's Jabari Smith is a favorite among evaluators right now because he has good size and he can shoot, which will make him a valuable addition to any NBA frontcourt rotation.
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
© Curt Hogg via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Wing, 6-10, Freshman (UW Milwaukee) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 18 It's fairly uncommon to see someone from the Horizon League conference projected as high as Patrick Baldwin Jr. is ranked but it's easy to see why when you watch him play. The incoming freshman is a phenomenal shooter, especially for someone his size, and the offense will run through him as he plays for a program his father will coach.
Peyton Watson
© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Wing, 6-9, Freshman (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 15 UCLA's Peyton Watson is a swiss-army knife for a basketball team but will stand out due to his defensive tenacity. His team is a projected title contender in the NCAA tournament next season, which will help him raise his profile in college.
Jaden Ivey
© Grace Hollars/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Wing, 6-4, Sophomore (Purdue) HIGHEST RANK: 5 LOWEST RANK: 20 Among non-freshmen, no one has a higher draft stock than Purdue's Jaden Ivey right now. He is an excellent two-way player who provides value on both offense and defense and after impressing on the FIBA U19 circuit for Team USA, he seems poised for a potential breakout season.
Nikola Jovic
fiba.basketball
Wing, 6-10, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 24 Serbia's Nikola Jovic is another player who was able to raise his draft stock considerably during the FIBA U19 tournament. He has an effortless jump shot and he can move fairly well for someone his height, which makes him among the most intriguing international prospects in this class.
Bennedict Mathurin
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Sophomore (Arizona) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 21 Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was perhaps the most surprising player from the college ranks who did not declare for the draft this past season. Once he returns to the NCAA as a sophomore, he has a chance to be one of the most exciting collegiate players in 2021-22 because of his blend of shooting, size and athleticism.
JD Davison
© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Guard, 6-3, Freshman (Alabama) HIGHEST RANK: 9 LOWEST RANK: 32 Alabama has made a habit of sending one-and-done guards to the NBA in recent years and JD Davison looks to join the likes of Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis Jr. and Josh Primo in that club. As of right now, he would be one of the first primary ball handlers to hear his name called on draft night.
Jalen Duren
© Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News
Big, 6-10, Freshman (Memphis) HIGHEST RANK: 1 LOWEST RANK: 8* This ranking is the most confusing because Jalen Duren re-classified to forego his senior year and join this draft class after some mock drafts had already been published. Once all mock drafts account for the fact he will be playing college basketball – and not another year of high school – expect his rankings to soar somewhere near the first three picks in the next projections. * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Yannick Nzosa
https://twitter.com/Barlowe500/status/1423722177887711236 Big, 6-11, International (Unicaja - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 4 LOWEST RANK: 12* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Kennedy Chandler
© Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News
Guard, 6-1, Freshman (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 23 * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Daimion Collins
https://twitter.com/jkylemann/status/1337966143139704832?s=20 Big, 6-9, Freshman (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 7 LOWEST RANK: 43
TyTy Washington
© Meg Potter/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Guard, 6-3, Freshman (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 24
Jean Montero
fiba.basketball
Guard, 6-2, Overtime (Elite) HIGHEST RANK: 12 LOWEST RANK: 20* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Dyson Daniels
fiba.basketball
Guard, 6-4, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 22* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Ousmane Dieng
fiba.basketball
Wing, 6-9, International (New Zealand Breakers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 14 LOWEST RANK: 50* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Roko Prkacin
fiba.basketball
Wing, 6-9, International (Cibona - Croatia) HIGHEST RANK: 13 LOWEST RANK: 25* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Mark Williams
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Big, 7-0, Sophomore (Duke) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 41* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Kendall Brown
© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Wing, 6-8, Freshman (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 11 LOWEST RANK: 28* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Jabari Walker
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-8, Sophomore (Colorado) HIGHEST RANK: 20 LOWEST RANK: 36* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Allen Flanigan
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Junior (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 19 LOWEST RANK: 49* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Marcus Bagley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-7, Sophomore (Arizona St.) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 46* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Michael Foster
© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Big, 6-8, G League (Ignite) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 38* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Matthew Cleveland
https://twitter.com/NBADraftWass/status/1388128725204672513 Wing, 6-6, Freshman (Florida St.) HIGHEST RANK: 10 LOWEST RANK: 31* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Keegan Murray
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Big, 6-8, Sophomore (Iowa) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 51* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Taevion Kinsey
(Sholten Singer /The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Wing, 6-5, Senior (Marshall) HIGHEST RANK: 16 LOWEST RANK: 47* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Matthew Mayer
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-9, Senior (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 46* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Max Christie
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Freshman (Michigan St.) HIGHEST RANK: 13 LOWEST RANK: 35* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Julian Champagnie
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Wing, 6-7, Junior (St. John's) HIGHEST RANK: 23 LOWEST RANK: 41* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Junior (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 16 LOWEST RANK: 45* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Junior (Texas Tech) HIGHEST RANK: 25 LOWEST RANK: 52* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Nolan Hickman
https://twitter.com/DraftDummies/status/1431824959576236035 Guard, 6-2, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 22 LOWEST RANK: 26* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Johnny Juzang
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Wing, 6-6, Junior (UCLA) HIGHEST RANK: 18 LOWEST RANK: 47* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Big, 6-9, Freshman (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 6 LOWEST RANK: 37* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Tristan Vukcevic
https://twitter.com/EuroLeague/status/1385300439630028806?s=20 Big, 6-10, International (Real Madrid - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 21 LOWEST RANK: 33* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Caleb Love
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Guard, 6-4, Sophomore (North Carolina) HIGHEST RANK: 17 LOWEST RANK: 29* * = among mock drafts that included this prospect
Kadary Richmond
Guard, 6-5, Sophomore (Seton Hall) HIGHEST RANK: 19
Ochai Agbaji
Wing, 6-5, Senior (Kansas) HIGHEST RANK: 21
Hunter Sallis
Guard, 6-5, Freshman (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 4
Will Richardson
Guard, 6-5, Senior (Oregon) HIGHEST RANK: 30
Mike Miles
Guard, 6-2, Sophomore (TCU) HIGHEST RANK: 21
Drew Timme
Big, 6-10, Junior (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 33
Earl Timberlake
Wing, 6-6, Sophomore (Memphis) HIGHEST RANK: 23
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Big, 6-9, Junior (Indiana) HIGHEST RANK: 25
Mojave King
Wing, 6-5, International (Adelaide 36ers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 32
Hyunjung Lee
Wing, 6-7, Junior (Davidson) HIGHEST RANK: 26
Micah Peavy
Big, 6-7, Sophomore (TCU) HIGHEST RANK: 28
Josiah-Jordan James
Wing, 6-6, Junior (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 29
Walker Kessler
Big, 7-1, Sophomore (Auburn) HIGHEST RANK: 28
Carlos Alocen
Guard, 6-4, International (Real Madrid - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 27
Khalifa Diop
Big, 6-11, International (Gran Canaria - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 26
Andre Curbelo
Guard, 6-1, Sophomore (Illinois) HIGHEST RANK: 30
Jordan Hall
Guard, 6-8, Sophomore (St Joseph's) HIGHEST RANK: 24
Avery Anderson III
Guard, 6-3, Junior (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 15
Gabriele Procida
Wing, 6-7, International (Fortitudo Bologna - Italy) HIGHEST RANK: 40
Aminu Mohammed
Wing, 6-5, Freshman (Georgetown) HIGHEST RANK: 19
Ibou Dianko Badji
Big, 7-1, International (Barca - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 35
Gui Santos
Wing, 6-8, International (Minas - Brazil) HIGHEST RANK: 31
Jahvon Quinerly
Guard, 6-1, Senior (Alabama) HIGHEST RANK: 25
Dylan Disu
Big, 6-9, Junior (Texas) HIGHEST RANK: 23
N'Faly Dante
Big, 6-11, Junior (Oregon) HIGHEST RANK: 26
Andrew Nembhard
Guard, 6-5, Senior (Gonzaga) HIGHEST RANK: 44
Keyontae Johnson
Wing, 6-5, Senior (Florida) HIGHEST RANK: 27
Adama Sanogo
Big, 6-9, Sophomore (UConn) HIGHEST RANK: 28
Malcolm Cazalon
Wing, 6-6, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 44
Justin Powell
Guard, 6-6, Sophomore (Tennessee) HIGHEST RANK: 30
Max Abmas
Guard, 6-1, Junior (Oral Roberts) HIGHEST RANK: 42
Hason Ward
Big, 6-9, Junior (VCU) HIGHEST RANK: 33
Abramo Canka
Wing, 6-6, International (Nevezis - Lithuania) HIGHEST RANK: 41
Kalib Boone
Big, 6-9, Junior (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 34
EJ Liddell
Big, 6-7, Senior (Ohio St.) HIGHEST RANK: 35
Hugo Besson
Guard, 6-3, International (New Zealand Breakers - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 35
Bryce Thompson
Guard, 6-5, Sophomore (Oklahoma St.) HIGHEST RANK: 38
Mario Nakic
Wing, 6-8, International (Andorra - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 39
Justin Lewis
Big, 6-7, Sophomore (Marquette) HIGHEST RANK: 39
Mouhamed Gueye
Big, 6-11, Freshman (Washington St.) HIGHEST RANK: 40
Azuolas Tubelis
Big, 6-11, Sophomore (Arizona) HIGHEST RANK: 50
Dawson Garcia
Big, 6-11, Sophomore (North Carolina) HIGHEST RANK: 43
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Guard, 6-2, Junior (Vanderbilt) HIGHEST RANK: 44
Ariel Hukporti
Big, 7-0, International (Melbourne United - Australia) HIGHEST RANK: 44
Olek Balcerowski
Big, 7-1, International (Mega - Serbia) HIGHEST RANK: 45
Toumani Camara
Big, 6-8, Junior (Dayton) HIGHEST RANK: 45
Osun Osunniyi
Big, 6-10, Senior (St. Bonaventure) HIGHEST RANK: 46
Adam Flagler
Guard, 6-3, Junior (Baylor) HIGHEST RANK: 47
Donta Scott
Wing, 6-7, Sophomore (Maryland) HIGHEST RANK: 48
Keion Brooks Jr.
Wing, 6-7, Junior (Kentucky) HIGHEST RANK: 48
Grant Sherfield
Guard, 6-2, Junior (Nevada) HIGHEST RANK: 49
Jalen Wilson
Wing, 6-8, Junior (Kansas) HIGHEST RANK: 49
Efe Abogidi
Big, 6-10, Sophomore (Washington St.) HIGHEST RANK: 50
Keve Aluma
Big, 6-9, Senior (Virginia Tech) HIGHEST RANK: 51
Christian Bishop
Wing, 6-7, Senior (Texas) HIGHEST RANK: 52
Moussa Diabate
Big, 6-10, Freshman (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 53
Zsombor Maronka
Wing, 6-10, International (CB Prat - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 54
CJ Walker
Big, 6-8, Junior (UCF) HIGHEST RANK: 55
Pavel Savkov
Wing, 6-7, International (Iraurgi SB - Spain) HIGHEST RANK: 55
Warith Alatishe
Wing, 6-7, Senior (Oregon St.) HIGHEST RANK: 56
Jermaine Samuels
Wing, 6-7, Senior (Villanova) HIGHEST RANK: 57
Ismael Kamagate
Big, 6-11, International (Paris - France) HIGHEST RANK: 57
Iverson Molinar
Guard, 6-3, Junior (Mississippi St.) HIGHEST RANK: 59
Ron Harper Jr.
Wing, 6-6, Senior (Rutgers) HIGHEST RANK: 58
Matthieu Gauzin
Guard, 6-4, International (Champagne - France) HIGHEST RANK: 58
DeVante' Jones
Guard, 6-1, Senior (Michigan) HIGHEST RANK: 58
