2022 5G Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report with Profiles of T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, Intel

This report is unique among 5G reports - it is specifically focused on the investor and/or the investor advisor.
The entire first section of the report (nearly half of the report) is devoted to questions of investment. The following companies are profiled with 5G activities, financials, and 5G positioning in the investment sections:
T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Dish Network, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK Electronics, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola/Lenovo, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Intel.
The technology/marketing sections detail the architecture on several different levels to make the information usable for anyone from an investor adviser to a highly trained engineer. Forecasts are provided for capital expenditures, traffic growth deployment rates and several other items of interest.
These questions and others concerning the technical and marketing aspects of 5G services are answered in this report. Some of the questions about investment have to be answered in the context of a particular investors' circumstances, but this report will provide the data to intelligently make those decisions.
In addition, all of the normally expected technical/marketing information points (architecture, forecasts, deployment scenarios, etc.) are included in this massive (nearly 100 figures and well over 130 pages) report.
Questions like the following are answered:
I don't understand 5G; can you explain it to me?
How is 5G different from what we now have? Why change?
How do I invest in 5G services?
What companies are involved?
Do I want to invest in 5G?
Are some companies better targets than others?
What is different about 5G anyway?
Why are the carriers all pushing 5G so hard?
Who is going to benefit from 5G?
Key Topics Covered:
5G - IS it An Investment Opportunity?
Introduction
5G Situation Today
What's going on?
1. What Is 5G?
The Generations (G's) of Mobile Service
1st Generation (1G)
2nd Generation (2G)
4th Generation (4G)
LTE Advanced (4G LTE)
5th Generation (5G)
Nature of 5G
5G Frequency Plans
Importance of Frequency Differences
Millimeter-wave 5G
Mid-band 5G
Low-band 5G
Carriers' Implementations
T-Mobile Implementation
AT&T Implementation
Verizon Implementation
Rationale for 5G
2. Investment Opportunities in 5G Based Services
Major Carriers- Investment Opportunities
T-Mobile
T-Mobile US 5G Deployment Status as of 1-2022
Verizon
Verizon 5G Deployment Status
AT&T
AT&T 5G Deployment Status
Carrier Capital Requirements for 5G
What Investments Are Involved in Infrastructure?
Spectrum
Cell Site Work and Additions
Transmission
Network Core
Support Systems
How Much Capital Will be Required for 5G?
Background
Recent Past Capital Expenditures
Current and Future Plans for 5G Capital Budgets
The 5G Major Carrier Market for Investments - Comments
Smaller Carriers Investment Possibilities
US Cellular
Dish Network
Phone Manufacturer Investment Opportunities
Top Individual Phone Manufactures Investment Opportunities
Apple
Apple Financials of Interest
Samsung
Huawei
Xiaomi
BBK Electronics/OPPO/Vivo
OPPO
Vivo
Motorola/Lenovo
Operating Systems
iOS
Android
Smartphone Modems
Qualcomm Snapdragon
Qualcomm Financials
Apple iPhone Modem
Huawei Balong 5G01
The 5G Phone Manufacturer Market for Investments - Comments
5G Network Equipment Manufactures - Investment Opportunities
Huawei
Ericsson
Nokia
ZTE
Samsung
Chip Set Vendors
Intel
Qualcomm
Samsung
Apple
Huawei
5G Network Equipment Manufactures Investments - Comments
3. Architecture of 5G
Basic Architecture
5G Infrastructure Components
Phones
Antenna and Towers
Small Cell Antennas
MIMO
MIMO and 5G
Massive MIMO Spectrum Multiplying Advantage
5G Radios
Fiber and Back-haul
Verizon Fiber Plan for 5G
5G Network Cooperation
Location Types of 5G
Stationary
Mobile
4. What Are the Characteristics of 5G Services?
Higher Capacity
Higher Data Rate
Lower Latency
Massive Device Connectivity
Reduced Costs
Consistent Quality of Experience Provisioning
Developmental Needs
Interior Penetration of mmWave
Infrastructure Deployment Aids
Support Systems
5. 5G Forecasts
Forecast Deployment Scenario
2019
2020
2021
2022 and Later
Timeline
Capital Forecast for 5G
Individual Area Forecasts
Mobile Traffic Forecast
US Mobile Carriers Forecast
5G Penetration Forecast - US
Smartphone Growth Forecast for 5G - the US
5G Phone Introduction Plans
5G US Penetration Forecast - Phones
Major Use Cases of 5G - Penetration Forecast
IoT - Internet of Things - 5G Penetration Forecast
Autonomous Vehicles 0 5G Penetration Forecast
Forecast Network Impact of Autonomous Vehicles and IoT
Over-Build Forecast
Forecast Summary
Traffic:
US Mobile Carriers:
Phones:
5G Penetration:
IoT:
Autonomous Vehicles:
Overbuild/ Cross-Boundary:
Appendix I - History of Generations of cellular Phones in the USA
History of Cellular Phones in the US
What are the Generations?
1st Generation
1G Standards
2nd Generation
2G Standards
3rd Generation
High-Speed Downlink Packet Access -
3GPP Long Term Evolution, the Precursor of LTE Advanced
Evolved HSPA
3G Standards
4th Generation
LTE Advanced
MIMO
4G Standards
5th Generation
5G Standards
Appendix II. Major Use Cases for 5G: IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Overbuild
IoT - The Internet of Things
Availability of a Network for Connection - a Major Problem with IoT
Cellular IoT Connections Explained: NB-IoT vs. LTE-M vs. 5G and More
How did Cellular IoT come to Be?
Cellular IoT is meant to meet the requirements of low-power, long-range applications.
Cat-1
Cat-0
Cat-M1/Cat-M/LTE-M
NB-IoT/Cat-M2
EC-GSM (formerly EC-EGPRS)
5G as an IoT Connection Solution
How Does 5G Enable IoT?
Autonomous Vehicles
Autonomous Vehicles Benefits
Current Versions of Autonomy
Issues with Autonomous Development
Safety
Business Case
Availability of a Network for Interconnection
Overbuild - 5G as a Major Competitive Tool
Overbuilding
Cross-Boundary Service
Competitive Implications
Appendix III - List of US Cellular Carriers
Contiguous US and Hawaii]
Alaska
Appendix IV - Traffic Statistics Relationships
SONET/SDH Data Rates
Appendix V Data Traffic Fundamentals
Internet Traffic Calculations
Bits and Bytes
Transfer Rate
Busy Hour Traffic
Protocol Efficiencies
Statistical Multiplexing
Peaking
Appendix VI The Lightwave Network
