2022 3 months consolidated unaudited interim report

8 min read
COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus sales revenue in the first quarter was EUR 68.4 million and net profit EUR 3.0 million. The sales revenue for the 3 months of 2022 increased by 14% compared to the same period of previous year and net profit decreased by 11%.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the situation on the construction market continues to be extremely complicated due to global supply chain problems and a rise in the cost of materials. The rapid price rise of construction inputs last year was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia, and a price shock. These are unforeseen circumstances whose impact on performance of construction contracts is yet to become apparent. In today’s situation, mutual cooperation of all counterparties, including the customers, will be very important to resolve challenges of a construction project.

On the apartment market, the supply of new apartments has been in a declining trend for some time now, while apartment prices have grown quickly due to the rise in construction prices. The war in Ukraine has amplified these developments even further. Accelerating inflation reduces purchasing power on one hand, but on the other hand it encourages home buying and investment into real estate for those with capital and lending capacity. According to the management, Merko’s goal is to continue to provide a high-quality product and service to enable such investments.

In the first quarter, Merko delivered 126 apartments and one commercial area to buyers. Most of the apartments to be delivered this year will be completed in the H2. As of the end of the quarter, close to 1,700 apartments due to be completed in 2022 and 2023 are under construction in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Of the apartments already finished, only a few are unsold and over half of the ones in progress have already been reserved under preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Noblessner, Uus-Veerenni, Odra, Metsatuka and Lahekalda in Tallinn; Erminurme in Tartu; Viesturdārzs and Mežpilsēta in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

Although the need for new buildings and infrastructure remains, adapting to the rapid growth of construction prices will take time and some of the planned investments will be put on pause. Nor are construction companies prepared to enter into longer-term contracts at a fixed price given the current situation. The development of new supply chains takes time and it is unclear when and at what price levels a certain stabilization could take place. Preference is given to customers who are prepared to offer flexibility the construction company in covering the price increase of input prices, to focus on the functionality of the object under construction and on timely completion, and not only on keeping the cost to a minimum.

In the first quarter of this year, the group’s companies entered into construction contracts worth EUR 171 million, of which the 100-million-euro contract for the construction of the Arter quarter in Tallinn was the biggest. The secured order-book balance grew to EUR 376 million by the end of the quarter, and three-quarters of the portfolio was made up by private sector orders. In Q1, Merko increased its holding in the network construction company AS Connecto Eesti from 35% to 50%.

In the first quarter of 2022, the largest objects in operation in Estonia were the third phase of the third development phase of the Mustamäe medical campus of the North-Estonia Medical Centre, the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, St John’s School and the Arter quarter, and also the construction of infrastructure segments of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border. In Latvia, the Orkla wafer and biscuit production plant, GUSTAVS business centre, Elemental Skanste office buildings, NATO facilities in Ādaži and the Kauguri city park and youth house were in progress; and in Lithuania, infrastructure for a number of wind farms a car service centre in Vilnius and the Continental Automotive production building in Kaunas.

OVERVIEW OF THE 3 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2022 3 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 3.5 million (3M 2021: EUR 3.7 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 5.1% (3M 2021: 6.2%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 3 months 2022 was EUR 3.0 million (3M 2021: EUR 3.4 million) and 3 months net profit margin was 4.4% (3M 2021: 5.6%).

REVENUE
2022 3 months’ revenue was EUR 68.4 million (3M 2021: EUR 60.1 million). 3 months’ revenue increased by 13.8% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 3 months 2022 was 56.2% (3M 2021: 36.9%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 31 March 2022, the group’s secured order book was EUR 376.1 million (31 March 2021: EUR 281.2 million). In 3 months 2022, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 171.2 million (3M 2021: EUR 97.4 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 3 months 2022, the group sold a total of 126 apartments; in 3 months 2021, the group sold 90 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 15.5 million from sale of own developed apartments in 3 months 2022 and EUR 14.8 million in 3 months 2021.

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 29.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 170.3 million (50.0% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 March 2021 were EUR 54.8 million and EUR 156.6 million (58.1% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2022, the group’s net debt was EUR 23.6 million (31 March 2021: negative EUR - 22.4 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

2022
3 months

2021
3 months

2021
12 months

Revenue

68,426

60,107

339,375

Cost of goods sold

(60,554)

(53,133)

(292,563)

Gross profit

7,872

6,974

46,812

Marketing expenses

(1,115)

(947)

(3,611)

General and administrative expenses

(3,723)

(2,715)

(13,925)

Other operating income

686

675

3,508

Other operating expenses

(61)

(54)

(582)

Operating profit

3,659

3,933

32,202

Finance income/costs

(160)

(184)

(75)

incl. finance income/costs from associates and joint venture

(2)

7

799

interest expense

(162)

(146)

(681)

foreign exchange gain (loss)

52

-

(8)

other financial income (expenses)

(48)

(45)

(185)

Profit before tax

3,499

3,749

32,127

Corporate income tax expense

(421)

(429)

(3,104)

Net profit for financial year

3,078

3,320

29,023

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

3,006

3,368

29,140

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

72

(48)

(117)

Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement

Currency translation differences of foreign entities

16

23

33

Comprehensive income for the period

3,094

3,343

29,056

incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

3,020

3,392

29,163

net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

74

(49)

(107)

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)

0.17

0.19

1.65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.12.2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

29,881

54,792

44,930

Trade and other receivables

57,331

35,362

55,484

Prepaid corporate income tax

53

320

114

Inventories

187,848

126,748

160,593

275,113

217,222

261,121

Non-current assets

Investments in associates and joint ventures

9,377

2,361

7,703

Other long-term loans and receivables

23,878

20,457

24,079

Deferred income tax assets

793

623

622

Investment property

13,803

13,897

13,828

Property, plant and equipment

16,966

14,484

16,350

Intangible assets

653

721

669

65,470

52,543

63,251

TOTAL ASSETS

340,583

269,765

324,372

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings

11,554

13,626

11,636

Payables and prepayments

103,801

63,196

90,054

Income tax liability

956

1,429

681

Short-term provisions

6,825

5,366

7,976

123,136

83,617

110,347

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

41,938

18,767

41,001

Deferred income tax liability

3,159

3,032

3,112

Other long-term payables

2,244

3,570

2,900

47,341

25,369

47,013

TOTAL LIABILITIES

170,477

108,986

157,360

EQUITY

Non-controlling interests

(153)

4,159

(227)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

7,929

7,929

7,929

Statutory reserve capital

793

793

793

Currency translation differences

(777)

(790)

(791)

Retained earnings

162,314

148,688

159,308

170,259

156,620

167,239

TOTAL EQUITY

170,106

160,779

167,012

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

340,583

269,765

324,372

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

Attachment


