The 2022-23 NBA schedule is out. From LeBron James to the Warriors raising a banner, here are 5 highlights

The NBA officially released its schedule for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday.

In total, 1,230 games will be played over the five-and-a-half months of the season, with games taking place this year in Mexico and France. Still, schedule makers focused on reducing the burden of travel, as teams will have about 5% fewer miles in the air on average over last season. In part, they did that by adding to the instances of teams having no travel between road games.

With that said, all eyes will be on the matchups fans can circle on their calendars.

Here are five highlights to look for in the NBA's 2022-23 regular season schedule (all times are ET).

Game 6: Steph Curry and the Warriors celebrate after closing out the Celtics.

MORE:LeBron James agrees to two-year, $97.1 million extension with Lakers

KEVIN DURANT'S FUTURE:Where will Nets star get traded? NBA executives weigh in.

OPINION:Retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 ensures his legacy of equality and justice endures

Opening night pays tribute to winner and loser of the NBA Finals

The NBA, like all other major sports leagues, looks at its opening night as a celebration to both kick off its new season and commemorate the previous one. That's why the Golden State Warriors, who won the Finals in June, will raise their banner October 18 at 10:00 p.m. in the late game of a nationally televised doubleheader on TNT against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team Golden State toppled, the Boston Celtics, will get the nod in the early game of the double header. They will host the Philadelphia 76ers, also on TNT, at 7:30 p.m.

Those are the only two games scheduled for opening night.

Speaking of LeBron, watch him chase history (and pay attention to late January)

The King enters the season with 37,062 career points, second on the all-time scoring list. That puts him 1,325 behind former Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387. Assuming his usual scoring pace, which is 27.1 points a game for his career and was 30.3 last season, and assuming he doesn't have to miss games, James is projected to become the scoring king from the 44th through the 49th games of the season.

Story continues

In that six-game stretch, the Lakers play away just once and are on national television three times. In chronological order, those games come against the Houston Rockets (1/16/23), Sacramento Kings (1/18), Memphis Grizzlies (1/20), at the Portland Trail Blazers (1/22), Los Angeles Clippers (1/24) and San Antonio Spurs (1/25).

Election night

Fans' schedule will being completely clear on Nov. 8. In an effort to encourage fans to vote during the midterm elections, the NBA will not have games then and the league is encouraging teams to share election information with their fan bases.

As a result, the night before the midterms, Nov. 7, will be a full slate, with all 30 teams hitting the court. A double header is scheduled on NBA TV, with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Phoenix Suns in the first leg at 8:00 p.m. and the Cleveland Cavaliers heading to Los Angeles to face the Clippers in the second at 10:30 p.m.

NBA continues tradition on MLK Day

Since the holiday was established in 1986, the NBA has paid tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting games in Memphis and Atlanta on MLK Day. In all, nine games are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16. Four of those will be televised.

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets (1:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks (3:30 on TNT)

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies (6:00 on TNT)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 on NBA TV)

Unwrap hoop gifts with a 5-game Christmas slate

As always, Christmas Day will be one of the key dates on the NBA calendar, with the league reserving enticing matchups for a quintupleheader. All games will be broadcast on ESPN or ABC.

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (12:00 p.m.)

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (2:30)

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (5:00)

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (8:00)

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (10:30)

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA 2022-23 schedule released: Five highlights for upcoming season