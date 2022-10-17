2022-23 Fantasy Basketball: East preview and predictions for every team

Dan Titus
·Fantasy Analyst
·11 min read

The NBA is back! And in anticipation of Tuesday's tip-off, I'm previewing the Eastern and Western Conferences. First up, the East. I'll break down their projected win total (courtesy of BetMGM), projected record and finish within the division. And, of course, some fantasy predictions ahead of the Opening Night.

Atlantic Division:

  1. Philadelphia 76ers — 53-29 (Projected win total: 50.5)

  2. Boston Celtics — 51-31 (Projected win total: 54.5)

  3. Brooklyn Nets — 47-35 (Projected win total: 50.5)

  4. Toronto Raptors — 45-37 (Projected win total: 46.5)

  5. New York Knicks — 41-41(Projected win total: 38.5)

Comments/fantasy predictions:

The Atlantic Division is one of the most competitive divisions in the East and the NBA at large. Out of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference, only four teams have projected win totals over 50 games. The Atlantic Division contains three of the four teams (Celtics, Sixers, Nets).

Sixers: The Sixers may not be the best team on paper, but Daryl Morey did an exceptional job bolstering the Sixers' depth in the offseason. They were a 51-win team a year ago, and with James Harden healthy and rising star Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have the best value at +275 to win the division. My love for Maxey is well-documented and Joel Embiid should be in for another MVP-like campaign. I think Tobias Harris will disappoint fantasy managers in head-to-head leagues but will continue to be useful in rotisserie formats this season. Success for the Sixers hinges on Harden's health, Embiid's decision-making and his willingness to cede usage and touches to Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey is ready for a monster fantasy basketball season. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Tyrese Maxey is ready for a monster fantasy basketball season. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Celtics: The Celtics also made a splash in the offseason by acquiring PG Malcolm Brogdon, but the absence of Robert Williams and Ime Udoka will likely cost them some regular-season wins. But I can't discount the Celtics too much, as I anticipate they'll be top-10 in offensive and defensive rating again this season. We know Boston's mainstays will be productive for fantasy managers — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford. But players like Derrick White and Grant Williams are late-round picks that should also remain fantasy relevant this season.

Nets: The Nets are arguably the best team on paper, but organizationally, they're competing with the Phoenix Suns on the "hot mess" list of NBA franchises. By all accounts, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are committed to winning in Brooklyn (for now) and Ben Simmons being back is a significant boost for a team that sorely lacked a defensive identity. I try to remain optimistic, but I can't trust a squad whose most important players are unreliable. Kyrie will inevitably miss games for something and Durant's battled injuries over the past two seasons. But if they can weather the storm, they'll be far more dangerous than last year's team that was swept in a first-round playoff exit.

Joe Harris, Seth Curry and TJ Warren are out to start the season, so microwave bucket-getter Cam Thomas should be a nice source of points and threes early on. Center Nic Claxton will provide bench depth for fantasy managers looking for blocks, steals, and a high FG percentage.

[Try Yahoo Fantasy Plus for free to get premium basketball tools]

Raptors: Nick Nurse plays his starters a ridiculous amount of minutes, so if you picked up Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Scottie Barnes, congratulations. The Raptors have enough talent to make the playoffs, but 46.5 wins are too rich for a team that plays their starters such heavy minutes in an 82-game season. Injuries are bound to happen and their bench depth is not enticing.

Knicks: The Knicks finished 37-45 last year. Assuming they'll go under because "hey, it's the Knicks" is probably a reasonable argument — they have the lowest winning percentage of any NBA franchise since 2000. However, I think the market is too low on the Knicks this time. I'm not expecting an epic turnaround, but to have their win total lower than last season is going to be a mistake. Jalen Brunson is an underrated signing, and his leadership and winning pedigree is why I'm higher on the Knicks. He's one of three players I've bet (at +2500) to win Most Improved Player this season (along with Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey). All-in-all, I think the Knicks did well re-signing Mitchell Robinson and bringing in Isaiah Hartenstein. They have young pieces like Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, who've flashed when given an opportunity. I expect we'll see less of Julius Randle being the primary ball-handler and RJ Barrett emerging as "the guy" offensively. Insert Brunson into that equation, and I see a middle-of-the-road team that can be .500 this season.

Central Division:

  1. Milwaukee Bucks — 52-30 (Projected win total: 53.5)

  2. Cleveland Cavaliers — 49-33 (Projected win total: 46.5)

  3. Chicago Bulls — 42-40 (Projected win total: 41.5)

  4. Detroit Pistons — 33-49 (Projected win total: 29.5)

  5. Indiana Pacers — 25-57 (Projected win total: 24.5)

Bucks: Milwaukee churns out wins. Coming off 51 wins a year ago, 50 wins is a safe floor for the 2021 NBA champions. The roster is built for consistency, but nothing is pushing me over the edge to eclipse 53.5 wins, so I'll be taking the under. It doesn't help that they'll be without Khris Middleton to start the season, as he's still recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Middleton, and Bobby Portis, I'm not eager to invest in Bucks players. Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez will be streaming options in 10-12 team leagues, but everyone else is likely a temporary streaming option.

Cavs: Cleveland might actually rock again after trading for All-Star G Donovan Mitchell. I love this team from a fantasy and betting perspective because they're going to play with pace and be able to lock in defensively. Caris LeVert is an underrated defender who is slated to start at SF, joining an already stellar frontcourt consisting of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. I'm taking the over on 46.5 wins and believe four of their five starters (Darius Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen) will be top-50 in per-game fantasy value this season.

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are a solid trio offensively, but defensively, woof. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Bulls projected starting lineup of Ayo Dosumu, LaVine, DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and Vucevic allowed 142.2 points per possession to opposing teams in 65 possessions together last season. It's a small sample size and it's going to be very hard to be that bad for an entire season. This team didn't do anything in the offseason to improve their chances in a challenging division. I'm staying away from betting their win total, but my lean is over.

Fantasy-wise, Williams has looked good in the preseason — though he's admitted to being passive anytime he's on the floor with DeRozan and LaVine. Still, he does the dirty work defensively and should shoot a high percentage from the floor in his third NBA season. Alex Caruso is also a steals specialist that should be rostered in all leagues while Lonzo Ball is out of commission. Oh, and apparently, Andre Drummond shoots threes now? What a time.

[Still time to get in on the fun this fantasy hoops season: Create or join a league now!]

Pistons: It's a new day in the Motor City, and Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey has some fun young hoopers at his disposal. Cade Cunningham is on breakout watch in only his second NBA season, and the Pistons surrounded him with players who can shoot and make plays around the rim. While I like their chances of getting to 30 wins, this is still a rebuilding franchise. I'm expecting big things from Saadiq Bey this season, and I think he'll outperform his current eighth-round ADP.

Pacers: Rick Carlisle has only had five losing seasons entering his 21st season as an NBA head coach. Sorry, Rick, you're about to have your sixth. The Pacers' roster consists of an exciting mix of young players and veterans, but they haven't been shy about wanting to move Buddy Hield or Myles Turner. We'll see if or when it happens, but as a guy with many shares of Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Smith, and Bennedict Mathurin, I'd love to see a trade happen sooner than later. This team will put in valiant efforts on most nights, but I don't want to bet on their win total.

Southeast Division:

  1. Miami Heat — 49-33 (Projected win total: 49.5)

  2. Atlanta Hawks — 43-39 (Projected win total: 46.5)

  3. Washington Wizards — 36-46 (Projected win total: 35.5)

  4. Orlando Magic — 30-52 (Projected win total: 26.5)

  5. Charlotte Hornets — 26-56 (Projected win total: 34.5)

Heat: The Heat didn't do much to improve their roster from a season ago, but lucky for them, none of the teams in their division pose a legitimate threat to their reign. The loss of PJ Tucker leaves a void in their frontcourt that I don't know if Caleb Martin can withstand for an entire season, but this team has proven veterans who know how to win. Kyle Lowry's situation is still a bit murky but having Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo as backups will keep them afloat. Rather than betting their win total, I'd elect to lay the juice at -155 for them to win the division. Omer Yurtseven is on my watch list in 12-14 team formats because he's a per-minute beast and a double-double threat anytime he gets minutes.

Hawks: I have more questions than answers, so for now, I'll keep it to betting the under on the Hawks' win total of 46.5. I need to see more from the dynamic duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray before I put my faith in the Hawks. Plus, it doesn't help when Clint Capela and John Collins are consistently swirling in trade rumors.

Young, Murray and Collins are all poised to have solid fantasy seasons, but I like De'Andre Hunter as a late-round target. His ADP is 147, and in a contract year, he'll have a lot to prove. I'm projecting him to be more of a fantasy asset outside of scoring in his fourth NBA season.

Wizards: Bradley Beal is healthy, and the Wizards brought in Monte Morris and Will Barton from the Denver Nuggets this offseason. On paper, this team is much better, and if Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy (a big if), this team should outperform the market. I lean the over on the Wizards' win total at 35.5, as I think Beal is tired of losing and has a competent team of professionals surrounding him.

Morris is in line to have his best statistical season as the new starting point guard for the Wizards. He's efficient, has a low turnover rate, and will average five assists in his first season in Washington. Daniel Gafford is your guy if you need a cheap source of blocks on waivers.

Magic: A team I never thought I would be excited about has me extra hyped heading into the regular season. There's so much fantasy appeal with this roster between Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Even Cole Anthony is a guy I've been targeting late in drafts with the injuries to Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz. Anthony will probably fizzle out once Suggs returns, but the trio mentioned above of Banchero, Wagner and Carter are foundational pieces that will make a splash in fantasy this season. I like the over on their win total.

Hornets: The buzz is wearing off in Charlotte. Between Miles Bridges facing serious charges and LaMelo Ball's ankle sprain, I'm off the Hornets. Terry Rozier is one of my sleepers mainly because he consistently gives you third-round value despite going two rounds later in drafts. I don't have many shares of Gordon Hayward or Kelly Oubre, but PJ Washington should have a breakout campaign, as he's likely stepping into over 30 minutes of playing time each night.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.