2022-23 Bowl Schedule: Where UK, U of L, WKU and everyone else is headed for the holidays

The schedule is set for college football’s 2022-23 bowl season, which kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 and concludes with the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

Kentucky drew a rematch with Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Louisville travels to Fenway Park in Boston to face a just-up-the-road rival in Cincinnati. Western Kentucky is headed to Louisiana to take on South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl.

Every game will be televised nationally. Kickoff times range from 11 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. EST. And xx teams have a chance to finish their season with a trophy.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

▪ Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

▪ 11:30 a.m. (ESPN): Miami (Ohio) (6-6) vs. UAB (6-6)

Cure Bowl

▪ Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

▪ 3 p.m. (ESPN): No. 24 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 25 UTSA (11-2)





Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

▪ Fenway Park in Boston

▪ 11 a.m. (ESPN): Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)





Celebration Bowl

▪ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

▪ Noon (ABC): Jackson State (12-0) vs. North Carolina Central (9-2)

New Mexico Bowl

▪ University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

▪ 2:15 p.m. (ESPN): SMU (7-5) vs. BYU (7-5)





LA Bowl

▪ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

▪ 3:30 p.m. (ABC): Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4)





LendingTree Bowl

▪ Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

▪ 5:45 p.m. (ESPN): Rice (5-7) vs. Southern Mississippi (6-6)





Las Vegas Bowl

▪ Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

▪ 7:30 p.m. (ABC): No. 14 Oregon State (9-3) vs. Florida (6-6)





Frisco Bowl

▪ Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

▪ 9:15 p.m. (ESPN): Boise State (9-4) vs. North Texas (7-6)





Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) hurdles Kentucky’s Jordan Lovett (25) during their game at Kroger Field on Nov. 26. UK won 26-13.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

▪ Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

▪ 2:30 p.m. (ESPN): Marshall (8-4) vs. UConn (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

▪ Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

▪ 3:30 p.m. (ESPN): Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4)





Boca Raton Bowl

▪ FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

▪ 7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5)





Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

▪ Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

▪ 9 p.m. (ESPN): South Alabama (10-2) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)





Quarterback Austin Reed guided Western Kentucky to an 8-5 record this season, throwing for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

▪ Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

▪ 7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)





Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

▪ Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

▪ 6:30 p.m. (ESPN): Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6)





Independence Bowl

▪ Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

▪ 3 p.m. (ESPN): Houston (7-5) vs. Louisiana (6-6)





Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

▪ Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii

▪ 8 p.m. (ESPN): Middle Tennessee State (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5)





Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

▪ Ford Field in Detroit

▪ 2:30 p.m. (ESPN): Bowling Green (6-6) vs. New Mexico State (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

▪ Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

▪ 3:15 p.m. (ESPN): Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)





Birmingham Bowl

▪ Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

▪ 6:45 p.m. (ESPN): Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5)





Camellia Bowl

▪ Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

▪ Noon (ESPN): Buffalo (6-6) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6)





Guaranteed Rate Bowl

▪ Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

▪ 10:15 p.m. (ESPN): Oklahoma State (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)





Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

▪ Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

▪ 2 p.m. (ESPN): Duke (8-4) vs. UCF (9-4)





Liberty Bowl

▪ Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

▪ 5:30 p.m. (ESPN): Arkansas (6-6) vs. Kansas (6-6)





Holiday Bowl

▪ Petco Park in San Diego

▪ 8 p.m. (Fox): No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)





Texas Bowl

▪ NRG Stadium in Houston

▪ 9 p.m. (ESPN): Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)





Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

▪ Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

▪ 2 p.m. (ESPN): Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5)





Cheez-It Bowl

▪ Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

▪ 5:30 p.m. (ESPN): No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)





Alamo Bowl

▪ Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

▪ 9 p.m. (ESPN): No. 12 Washington (10-2) vs. No. 20 Texas (8-4)





Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl

▪ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

▪ 8 p.m. (ESPN): No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)





Duke’s Mayo Bowl

▪ Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

▪ Noon (ESPN): No. 23 North Carolina State (8-4) vs. Maryland (7-5)





Sun Bowl

▪ Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

▪ 2 p.m. (CBS): No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. Pitt (8-4)





Gator Bowl

▪ TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

▪ 3:30 p.m. (ESPN): No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4)





Arizona Bowl

▪ Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

▪ 4:30 p.m. (Barstool): Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)





Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads the Wildcats onto the field before last season’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in which UK beat Iowa. The same teams will meet again in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

▪ Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

▪ Noon (ABC): Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)





Sugar Bowl

▪ Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

▪ Noon (ESPN): No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3)

Fiesta Bowl

(College Football Playoff semifinal)

▪ State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

▪ 4 p.m. (ESPN): No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)





Peach Bowl

(College Football Playoff semifinal)

▪ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

▪ 8 p.m. (ESPN): No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

▪ Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

▪ Noon (ESPN2): No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)





Citrus Bowl

▪ Camping World Stadium in Orlando

▪ 1 p.m. (ABC): No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)





Cotton Bowl Classic

▪ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

▪ 1 p.m. (ESPN): No. 10 USC (11-2) vs. No. 16 Tulane (11-2)





Rose Bowl Game

▪ Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

▪ 5 p.m. (ESPN): No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)





Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

▪ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

▪ 7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Semifinal winners meet



