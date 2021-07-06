WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Full standings, results, race for $500,000 prize pool

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is in its final week as the top teams in each conference vie for a berth in the first Cup championship game.

A portion of the games in the first half of the season are labeled Commissioner's Cup games and count toward Cup standings.

What games count toward the Commissioner's Cup?

Each team has 10 intra-conference games. They are the first home game and first road game each team plays against its five conference opponents.

The team with the best winning percentage of those 10 games in the Eastern Conference will play the winner of the Western Conference in a championship game on Aug. 12 at Phoenix Suns Arena and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the prize pool for the Commissioner's Cup?

The prize pool will be $500,000 and the winning team will take home a custom designed cup that is passed from champion to champion every season.

Players on the winning team would make, at minimum, $30,000. Members of the runner-up team can earn $10,000 per player, and the game's MVP will receive an additional $5,000.

Here are all the details on how the Commissioner's Cup works.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup standings

Eastern Conference

Connecticut Sun, 7-1

Chicago Sky, 6-3

New York Liberty, 5-4

Atlanta Dream, 4-4

Washington Mystics, 3-6

Indiana Fever, 1-8

Western Conference

Seattle Storm, 6-1

Las Vegas Aces, 5-2

Minnesota Lynx, 4-3

Phoenix Mercury, 3-4

Dallas Wings, 3-5

Los Angeles Sparks, 1-7

The Connecticut Sun have been planted at the top of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup standings. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Commissioner's Cup schedule

Wednesday, July 7

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Friday, July 9

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN3)

Saturday, July 10

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, July 11

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 5 p.m. ET (Facebook)

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. ET

Commissioner's Cup results

Sunday, July 4

Seattle Storm 84, Los Angeles Sparks 74

Saturday, July 3

New York Liberty 82, Washington Mystics 79

Thursday, July 1

Connecticut Sun 86, Indiana Fever 80

Wednesday, June 30

Minnesota Lynx 82, Phoenix Mercury 76

Las Vegas Aces 99, Los Angeles Sparks 75

Tuesday, June 29

Connecticut Sun 90, Washington Mystics 71

Sunday, June 27

Connecticut Sun 74, Chicago Sky 58

Las Vegas Aces 95, Seattle Storm 92 (OT)

Phoenix Mercury 88, Los Angeles Sparks 79

Saturday, June 26

New York Liberty 101, Atlanta Dream 78

Friday, June 25

Minnesota Lynx 90, Las Vegas Aces 89 (OT)

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago Sky 92, New York Liberty, 72

Saturday, June 19

Washington Mystics 82, Indiana Fever 77

Thursday, June 17

Washington Mystics 96, Atlanta Dream 93

Chicago Sky 81, Connecticut Sun 75

Minnesota Lynx 85, Dallas Wings 73

Wednesday, June 16

Los Angeles Sparks 85, Phoenix Mercury 80

Sunday, June 13

Atlanta Dream 101, Washington Mystics 78

Las Vegas Aces 85, Dallas Wings 78

Saturday, June 12

Chicago Sky 83, Indiana Fever 79

Minnesota Lynx 80, Los Angeles Sparks 64

Wednesday, June 9

Chicago Sky 92, Indiana Fever 76

Tuesday, June 8

Dallas Wings 85, Phoenix Mercury 81

Saturday, June 5

Connecticut Sun 85, New York Liberty 64

Friday, June 4

Seattle Storm 105, Dallas Wings 102 (OT)

Tuesday, June 1

Dallas Wings 79, Los Angeles Sparks 69

Saturday, May 29

Atlanta Dream 90, New York Liberty 87 (OT)

Phoenix Mercury 89, Dallas Wings 85

Friday, May 28

Connecticut Sun 86, Washington Mystics 81

Seattle Storm 82, Minnesota Lynx 72

Wednesday, May 26

Las Vegas Aces 85, Phoenix Mercury 79

Tuesday, May 25

Atlanta Dream 90, Chicago Sky 83

Sunday, May 23

New York Liberty 93, Chicago Sky 85

Indiana Fever 89, Washington Mystics 77

Saturday, May 22

Seattle Storm 100, Dallas Wings 97

Friday, May 21

Atlanta Dream 83, Indiana Fever 79

Washington Mystics 101, New York Liberty 72

Las Vegas Aces 97, Los Angeles Sparks 69

Thursday, May 20

Seattle Storm 90, Minnesota Lynx 78

Wednesday, May 19

Chicago Sky 85, Atlanta Dream 77

Connecticut Sun 88, Indiana Fever 67

Sunday, May 16

New York Liberty 73, Indiana Fever 65

Saturday, May 15

Chicago Sky 70, Washington Mystics 56

Seattle Storm 97, Las Vegas Aces 83

Friday, May 14

New York Liberty 90, Indiana Fever 87

Connecticut Sun 78, Atlanta Dream 67

Phoenix Mercury 77, Minnesota Lynx 75

Dallas Wings 94, Los Angeles Sparks 71

