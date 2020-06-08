2021 Toyota Corolla sedan getting Apex sport appearance package



The Toyota Corolla hatchback has sponged up all the headlines lately thanks to the imminent Corolla Sport GR and "Special Edition." Product planners haven't forgotten about the sedan, according to a piece in Car and Driver, although the goodies on the way are suited for the more conservative sedan buyer. The Apex Sport Package is a cosmetic suite for the mid-grade SE and top-grade XSE trims that should become available "within the next few months." We don't much information on it at the moment, leaving the specific bodywork changes in the category of known unknowns. What is clear is that the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque won't be touched. Opting for the SE trim opens up the chance to take control with the six-speed manual, but the CVT-equipped SE and XSE are also on the menu.

A set of summer performance tires is how a Corolla fitted with the Apex Sport Package will get more out of its standard mojo. At the moment, the SE and XSE trims come with 18-inch wheels on Michelin or Yokohama all-season tires. Certain Corolla hatchbacks come with asymmetrical Dunlop high-performance all-season tires; a set of extra-sticky summer rubber on the sedan would outdo those.

Hoping to give the Apex the look it needs, the option is limited to three exterior colors. A hue called Cement mixes a gray body with a black roof, Super White comes with a black roof, too, and Black Sand Pearl covers everything in the one shade. More information, and pricing, should come our way shortly.

