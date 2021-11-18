2021 Statistics: U.S. and Global Smart Home Systems Market Size & Share Worth Over USD 140.2 Billion by 2026, Says Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Smart Home Systems Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 83.3 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 140.2 Billion by 2026, at 10.8% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB Ltd, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc., Johnson Controls and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Smart Home Systems Market By Technology (Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols & Standards, Wireless Communication Technologies), By Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Media & Entertainment & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

What is Smart Home Systems? Report Overview & Coverage:

Smart homes or home automation involves the process of interconnecting a wider range of devices that function with the association of the Internet in order to organize and regulate several home appliances and systems. They are often deemed as an advanced form of technology that is often used for making home appliances extremely effective and energy-saving. Smart home systems offer comfort, security, and convenience to the user.

Smart home systems help the user to gain access to their home control products from a mobile device over the internet. These systems can be integrated with a wide range of household products ranging from thermostats and sprinkler systems. With the soaring adoption of technology in the home automation sector, home automation products can also be programmed to connect with mobile, tablets, laptops, computers, etc. Smart home systems are used for controlling lights, electrical outlets, HVAC systems, etc. using various pathways. Smart home systems also provide information regarding the security system’s status, HVAC status, etc.

Industry Major Market Players

ABB Ltd

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc.

Johnson Controls

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co.Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ADT

Robert Bosch

Delta Controls

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Smart Home Systems Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Smart Home Systems Market?

What are the top companies operative in Smart Home Systems Market?

What segments are covered in Smart Home Systems Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Smart Home Systems Market?

Market Growth Drivers

The global smart homes systems market is expected to be driven toward a higher market share owing to the rising need for energy-saving demands coupled with the rising adoption of smart devices to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to low carbon emission-oriented solutions coupled with rising demand from remote locations in terms of monitoring measures are expected to increase the footprint of the global smart homes systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing disposable income among consumers coupled with the rising urge of people to live in high-end and luxurious homes is expected to boost the global smart homes systems market during the forecast duration.

The global smart homes systems market is expected to be driven by factors pertaining to increased functionality in terms of dimming and closing lights and curtains, automatically lighting up exit routes, regulating security cameras and utility meters to name a few. Additionally, the rising adoption of smartphones and rising connectivity measures are expected to fuel the global smart homes systems market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of switching to smart device consumers is expected to decrease the market share for the global smart homes systems market during the forecast period.

Global Smart Home Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 83.3 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 140.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 10.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players ABB Ltd, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc., Johnson Controls, and Others Segments Covered Technology, Products, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global smart homes systems market is divided into cellular network technologies, protocols & standards, and wireless communication technologies on the basis of technology. The wireless communication technologies segment is expected to witness the largest and the fastest-growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast owing to a less invasive setup coupled with lower setup costs to name a few. Additionally, increasing convenience measures coupled with the rising adoption of wireless-based communications measures are expected to cement the latter’s position during the advent of the forecast. The global smart homes systems market is divided into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, media & entertainment, and others on the basis of product. The security and access control category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and the integrated controls for a variety of functions to name a few. Moreover, increased functionality of such solutions in the consumer’s smartphones coupled with system scalability and easy extension measures is expected to cement the segment’s position during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a well-established manufacturer's overview coupled with an ever-increasing consumer base to name a few. Additionally, the region is home to increased adoption of cellular-based communication coupled with increasing disposable income among consumers is expected to increase the footprint of the smart homes systems market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy a substantial market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the region being the home to several macroeconomic stimulus conditions coupled with the rising adoption of innovative technologies. The growing geriatric population coupled with rising investment opportunities is further expected to boost the smart homes systems market during the advent of the forecast.

Smart Home Systems Market By Technology (Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols & Standards, Wireless Communication Technologies), By Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Media & Entertainment & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

This report segments the Smart Home Systems Market as follows:

Global Smart Home Systems Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Cellular Network Technologies

Protocols & Standards

Wireless Communication Technologies

Global Smart Home Systems Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Lighting Control

Security & Access Control

HVAC Control

Media & Entertainment

Others

