2021 Stanly County basketball preview
Boys Preview
Teams to Watch
Albemarle: The Bulldogs struggled last year going 9-15, their first losing season since 2015-16. But with four starters back led by juniors Marc Raye, Jr. (26.3 ppg), Ali Currie (12 ppg), Omare Price (6 ppg) and senior Nhazer Little (10 ppg, 4 bpg), Albemarle believes it can move into the upper echelon of the Yadkin Valley 1A conference standings and back into the 1A state playoffs.
North Stanly: After averaging 21 wins per game from 2015-19, the Comets slipped to 14-12 a year ago. This year, former Concord/Mount Pleasant coach George Walker takes over a team with three starters back in juniors Dyson Bell (13 ppg), Clay Hatley (10 ppg) and Koby Poole (16 ppg), which should give North Stanly a legitimate shot to contend for the Yadkin Valley 1A title. A 1st-round playoff loss should also give the Comets something to prove in the postseason.
West Stanly: The Colts had their first winning record since the 2016-17 campaign, going 16-12. West Stanly has plenty of firepower in 2021 with Rocky River conference player of the year, 6-foot-2 senior Austin Medlin (20 ppg) back with classmates Jake Bartell (9 ppg), Trevor Kelly (14 ppg) and Jordan Manshack (8 ppg).
Players to Watch
Dyson Bell, North Stanly: The 6-5 junior forward had a breakout sophomore season averaging a double, double at 13 points and 10 rebounds per game last year.
Trevor Kelly, West Stanly: 6-4 wing (14 ppg) is one of four senior starters in a balanced West Stanly attack.
Austin Medlin, West Stanly: Reigning Rocky River conference player of the year (20 ppg) can light up a scoreboard in a hurry.
Koby Poole, North Stanly: The 5-9 junior (16 ppg, 4 apg) will have the ball in his hands early and often.
Marc Raye, Jr., Albemarle: The 5-10 junior point guard fills up the stat sheet in every game, averaging 26.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals per game a year ago.
Players On the Rise
Nhazer Little, Albemarle: 6-3 senior forward (10 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 bpg) will be a force on both sides of the court.
Jordan Manshack, West Stanly: The 6-foot guard (8 ppg) is a key leader for the Colts; also West Stanly’s starting quarterback.
Brandon Teller, South Stanly: 5-11 senior (6.5 ppg) will provide experience with backcourt mate Malik Kluttz (3 ppg) for a South Stanly that lost all five starters.
Preseason All-County Team
Dyson Bell, North Stanly, 6-5, Jr.
Trevor Kelly, West Stanly, 6-4, Jr.
Austin Medlin, West Stanly, 6-2, Sr.
Koby Poole, North Stanly, 5-9, Jr.
Marc Raye, Jr., Albemarle, 5-10, Jr.
Preseason Coach of the Year: Austin Medlin, West Stanly, 6-2, Sr.
Preseason Player of the Year: George Walker, North Stanly.
Interesting Notes
Gray Stone Day has struggled in recent times, averaging just three wins per season over the last five years.
First-year North Stanly head coach George Walker (former Concord/Mount Pleasant coach) is two wins from his 100th career win, which should happen early in the season for the Comets.
South Stanly won their first conference title (Yadkin Valley 1A) since 1966 last year, but must rebuild will all five starters gone.
Conference Predictions
Rocky River 2A Conference
Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Anson County; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. Central Montgomery; 6. Central Academy.
Yadkin Valley 1A Conference
North Rowan; 2. North Stanly; 3. Chatham Central; 4. Albemarle; 5. Uwharrie Charter; 6. South Stanly; 7. North Moore; 8. Gray Stone Day; 9. South Davidson.