2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels
A riveting first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is now complete, as the tournament continues with the league's best eight teams duking it out.
There will be plenty of tension with divisional bragging rights on the line, as these clubs are desperately looking to advance to play someone outside of their own bracket for the first time in a year.
Without further ado, here's the schedule and what you need to know for Round 2. All times are ET.
(*if necessary)
North Division
Jets vs. Canadiens
Winnipeg Jets (3): 63 points
Montreal Canadiens (4) : 59 points
Season series: Jets win 6-3
Feb. 25: Jets 6, Canadiens 3
Feb. 27: Jets 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)
Mar. 4: Jets 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)
Mar. 6: Canadiens 7, Jets 1
Mar. 15: Canadiens 4, Jets 2
Mar. 17: Jets 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)
Apr. 8: Jets 4, Canadiens 2
Apr. 10: Jets 5, Canadiens 0
Apr. 30: Canadiens 5, Jets 3
Highlights
Jets — Top unit of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor tallied six goals in four games versus Edmonton in Round 1.
Canadiens — Carey Price went 3-0 while stopping 103 of the 109 shots he faced (.945 sv%) in Games 5, 6 and 7 against Toronto.
Schedule
Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 pm: Game 1 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, June 4, 7:30 pm: Game 2 | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, June 6, 6 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
Monday, June 7, TBD: Game 4 | TBD
*Wednesday, June 9, TBD: Game 5 | TBD
*Friday, June 11, TBD: Game 6 | TBD
*Sunday, June 13, TBD: Game 7 | TBD
East Division
Bruins vs. Islanders
Boston Bruins (3): 73 points
New York Islanders (4): 71 points
Season Series: Islanders win 5-3
Jan. 18: Islanders 1, Bruins 0
Feb. 13: Islanders 4, Bruins 2
Feb. 25: Islanders 7, Bruins 2
Mar. 9: Islanders 2, Bruins 1 (SO)
Mar. 25: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (SO)
April 15: Bruins 4, Islanders 1
April 16: Bruins 3, Islanders 0
May 10: Bruins 3, Islanders 2
Highlights
Bruins — David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in Game 1.
Islanders — Anthony Beauvillier has tallied in three consecutive games.
Schedule
Game 1 — Bruins 5, Islanders 2
Game 2 — Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Thursday, June 3, 7:30 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, June 5, 7:15 pm: Game 4 | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, June 7, TBD: Game 5 | TBD
*Wednesday, June 9, TBD: Game 6 | TBD
*Friday, June 11, TBD: Game 7 | TBD
Central Division:
Hurricanes vs. Lightning
Carolina Hurricanes (1): 80 points
Tampa Bay Lightning (3): 75 points
Season series: Lightning, Hurricanes split at 4-4
Jan. 28: Hurricanes 1, Lightning 0 (OT)
Feb. 20: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0
Feb. 22: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2
Feb. 24: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
Feb. 25: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1
Mar. 27: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3 (OT)
April 19: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)
April 20: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 1
Highlights
Hurricanes — Sebastian Aho tied for the playoff lead with two game-winning goals in the first round.
Lightning — Nikita Kucherov led all players during the first round with 12 points.
Schedule
Game 1 — Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1
Tuesday, June 1 , 7:30 pm: Game 2 | NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
Thursday, June 3, 8 pm: Game 3 | USA, SN, TVA Sports
Saturday, June 5, 4 pm: Game 4 | USA, SN, TVA Sports
Tuesday, June 8, TBD: Game 5 | TBD
Thursday, June 10, TBD: Game 6 | TBD
Saturday, June 12, TBD: Game 7 | TBD
West Division
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights
Colorado Avalanche (1): 82 points
Vegas Golden Knights (2): 82 points
Season series: Avalanche win 4-3-1
Feb. 14: Golden Knights 1, Avalanche 0
Feb. 16: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2
Feb. 20: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2
Feb. 22: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0
Mar. 25: Avalanche 5, Golden Knights 1
Mar. 27: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)
April 28: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 2
May 10: Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 1
Highlights
Avalanche — Colorado swept St. Louis, while the Nathan MacKinnon-Gabriel Landeskog-Mikko Rantanen line looked unstoppable.
Golden Knights — Max Pacioretty returned for Game 7 against the Wild and scored a goal.
Schedule
Sunday, May 30, 8 pm: Game 1 | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, June 2, 10 pm: Game 2 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, June 4, 10 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, June 6, 8:30 pm: Game 4 | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
*Tuesday, June 8, TBD: Game 5 | TBD
*Thursday, June 10, TBD: Game 6 | TBD
*Saturday, June 12, TBD: Game 7 | TBD
