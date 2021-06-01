2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

A riveting first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is now complete, as the tournament continues with the league's best eight teams duking it out.

There will be plenty of tension with divisional bragging rights on the line, as these clubs are desperately looking to advance to play someone outside of their own bracket for the first time in a year.

Without further ado, here's the schedule and what you need to know for Round 2. All times are ET.

(*if necessary)

North Division

Jets vs. Canadiens

Winnipeg Jets (3): 63 points

Montreal Canadiens (4) : 59 points

Season series: Jets win 6-3

Feb. 25: Jets 6, Canadiens 3

Feb. 27: Jets 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Mar. 4: Jets 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Mar. 6: Canadiens 7, Jets 1

Mar. 15: Canadiens 4, Jets 2

Mar. 17: Jets 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Apr. 8: Jets 4, Canadiens 2

Apr. 10: Jets 5, Canadiens 0

Apr. 30: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Highlights

Jets — Top unit of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor tallied six goals in four games versus Edmonton in Round 1.

Canadiens — Carey Price went 3-0 while stopping 103 of the 109 shots he faced (.945 sv%) in Games 5, 6 and 7 against Toronto.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 pm: Game 1 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, June 4, 7:30 pm: Game 2 | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, June 6, 6 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Monday, June 7, TBD: Game 4 | TBD

*Wednesday, June 9, TBD: Game 5 | TBD

*Friday, June 11, TBD: Game 6 | TBD

*Sunday, June 13, TBD: Game 7 | TBD

East Division

Bruins vs. Islanders

Boston Bruins (3): 73 points

New York Islanders (4): 71 points

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in Game 1 against the New York Islanders. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Season Series: Islanders win 5-3

Jan. 18: Islanders 1, Bruins 0

Feb. 13: Islanders 4, Bruins 2

Feb. 25: Islanders 7, Bruins 2

Mar. 9: Islanders 2, Bruins 1 (SO)

Mar. 25: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

April 15: Bruins 4, Islanders 1

April 16: Bruins 3, Islanders 0

May 10: Bruins 3, Islanders 2

Highlights

Bruins — David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in Game 1.

Islanders — Anthony Beauvillier has tallied in three consecutive games.

Schedule

Game 1 — Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2 — Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Thursday, June 3, 7:30 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, June 5, 7:15 pm: Game 4 | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, June 7, TBD: Game 5 | TBD

*Wednesday, June 9, TBD: Game 6 | TBD

*Friday, June 11, TBD: Game 7 | TBD

Central Division:

Hurricanes vs. Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes (1): 80 points

Tampa Bay Lightning (3): 75 points

Nikita Kucherov has been unstoppable after missing the entire regular season. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Lightning, Hurricanes split at 4-4

Jan. 28: Hurricanes 1, Lightning 0 (OT)

Feb. 20: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0

Feb. 22: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2

Feb. 24: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0

Feb. 25: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1

Mar. 27: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

April 19: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

April 20: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 1

Highlights

Hurricanes — Sebastian Aho tied for the playoff lead with two game-winning goals in the first round.

Lightning — Nikita Kucherov led all players during the first round with 12 points.

Schedule

Game 1 — Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Tuesday, June 1 , 7:30 pm: Game 2 | NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

Thursday, June 3, 8 pm: Game 3 | USA, SN, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 5, 4 pm: Game 4 | USA, SN, TVA Sports

Tuesday, June 8, TBD: Game 5 | TBD

Thursday, June 10, TBD: Game 6 | TBD

Saturday, June 12, TBD: Game 7 | TBD

West Division

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche (1): 82 points

Vegas Golden Knights (2): 82 points

Nathan MacKinnon has been unstoppable for the Colorado Avalanche. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Season series: Avalanche win 4-3-1

Feb. 14: Golden Knights 1, Avalanche 0

Feb. 16: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Feb. 20: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Feb. 22: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0

Mar. 25: Avalanche 5, Golden Knights 1

Mar. 27: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

April 28: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 2

May 10: Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 1

Highlights

Avalanche — Colorado swept St. Louis, while the Nathan MacKinnon-Gabriel Landeskog-Mikko Rantanen line looked unstoppable.

Golden Knights — Max Pacioretty returned for Game 7 against the Wild and scored a goal.

Schedule

Sunday, May 30, 8 pm: Game 1 | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, June 2, 10 pm: Game 2 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, June 4, 10 pm: Game 3 | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, June 6, 8:30 pm: Game 4 | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

*Tuesday, June 8, TBD: Game 5 | TBD

*Thursday, June 10, TBD: Game 6 | TBD

*Saturday, June 12, TBD: Game 7 | TBD

