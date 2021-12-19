2021 Sports Personality of the Year Emma Raducanu’s career in numbers

Emma Raducanu was on Sunday crowned the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the teenager’s career so far in numbers.

winning at the US Open < winning in front of a legend at the US Open@EmmaRaducanu gave thanks to 1968 champion and fellow 🇬🇧 Virginia Wade for her support. pic.twitter.com/kV1H7JD05f — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2021

1 – Raducanu is the current British number one.

44 – years since the previous British winner or finalist at a women’s grand slam singles tournament when Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

2.5million – prize money in US dollars for Raducanu’s efforts, equivalent to £1.8m. Raducanu’s career earnings before the US Open stood at a combined 303,376 dollars, or around £219,000.

Emma Raducanu clinched the US Open trophy in September (Michael Nagle/Xinhua/PA)

19 – Raducanu’s current age, with just 10 weeks separating her and US Open losing finalist Leylah Fernandez.

150 – Raducanu’s world ranking going into the tournament.

10 – matches in Raducanu’s stunning run in New York, from the first of three qualifying rounds and all the way through the 128-strong draw to the final.

2021 – made her WTA Tour debut in June as a wildcard entry at the Nottingham Open.

0 – sets dropped on the way to the US Open final, winning 18 in succession across qualifying and the main draw.

18 – age when she won the 2021 US Open women’s singles title.

4 – Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her grand slam main draw debut, before retiring on medical grounds against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

1 – Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam final.

17 – court on which Raducanu and Fernandez played at Wimbledon in the 2018 girls’ singles, with the latter’s name displayed on the scoreboard as Leylah Annie Fernandez. Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.

5ft 9in – Raducanu’s height.

2.1 million – Instagram followers, with 617,500 on Raducanu’s Twitter account.