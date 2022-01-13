As 2021 showed us, the road to integrity in horse racing is full of potholes

When the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (Act) was signed into law in December of 2020, after six years of hard lobbying, I honestly thought that American horseracing was finally on the right track in protecting the horses and stamping out doping for good. We knew enforcement would be essential to good outcomes for horses, but recent developments on that front have made me skeptical.

We’d been through dozens of draft versions of the bill and at least a half a dozen different bills introduced in the House and Senate over the past decade. Some covered certain breeds, some banned Lasix and some didn’t, and typically the Senate bills differed from the House measures even when the bills’ leaders were on the same page.

There was only one constant in every bill: having the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) oversee the execution and enforcement of the law and conduct all of the drug testing in the sport. In nearly a thousand Congressional meetings we conveyed that essential point, and at every turn USADA’s involvement was critical – in fact, USADA is the very bedrock and foundation of the new law.

The Act provided for delayed implementation to allow a new drug-testing entity to be put in place by mid-2022. To satisfy constitutional concerns, the Act provided for the new entity to execute a five-year contract with USADA: the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA).

As the new HISA board was appointed and continued to evolve, we began to see that 2021 was a terrible year for the horses and for horse racing itself. Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby doping scandal with Medina Spirit brought more unwanted attention to problems in the sport. Baffert’s horse was allowed to run in The Preakness following a drug test that revealed the horse had won the Derby with illegal levels of betamethasone in his system. If there’s one thing Baffert and American horse racing are good at, it’s creating public relations kerfuffles and reminding Americans that the welfare of horses is not always put first.

And while we applauded the New York Racing Association (NYRA) for banning Medina Spirit and Baffert from The Belmont Stakes, we still saw Baffert snub the rules and file lawsuits against both NYRA and Kentucky racing officials, fighting to continue to compete despite his violations. To make things worse, sadly, just last month, Medina Spirit dropped dead at Santa Anita Park following a workout under Baffert’s continued direction – one more incident that raises questions about horse racing’s most infamous trainer and the health of horses at Santa Anita where countless others have died.

But Medina Spirit’s untimely death wasn’t the final debacle for horseracing in 2021. On Dec. 23, we all learned that the new HISA board and USADA were unable to come to terms on a five-year agreement, and the parties were walking away from negotiations.

In the past week, things have gotten dramatically worse as numerous horses went down in an ugly crash at Northfield Park’s recent harness racing meet, and three horses were euthanized on the spot. The body count in American horse racing continues to climb.

But that’s not all – the cloud over Baffert’s name grew even darker when he appeared in headlines again as NYRA announced additional charges against him for mislabeling of drugs on twenty-five different containers.

And the L.A. Times just reported the California Horse Racing Board’s (CHRB) Medical Director, Dr. Jeff Blea, “had his veterinary license temporarily suspended on Monday by the state Veterinary Medical Board…” Furthermore, Blea sits on the new HISA board’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control Committee.

Just when we thought American horse racing couldn’t get more scandalous or dismissive of the horses it exploits for profit, the industry has put itself amidst further controversy and public dismay and if these problems aren’t soon solved, the sport is in danger of losing more support from the public. There is only one solid option for horse racing’s redemption, and that’s for the new HISA board to move swiftly and decisively in securing a contract with USADA to stamp out doping and end the drum beat of horse breakdowns, deaths and doping controversies that have dogged the sport.

Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action in Washington, D.C. and a former 8-time world champion equestrian.