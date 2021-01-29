2021 road calendar cancellations due to COVID-19
The regular news of road race cancellations that started with the COVID-19 pandemic early last year has extended into 2021 as, despite the emergence of vaccines, the health crisis is far from over.
Infection rates continue to rise and new strains have emerged so measures to try and control the spread - from travel limitations to shutdowns - continue to have a significant impact on life in general and sport hasn’t been any exception.
Even before the year started, the news that races wouldn’t go ahead in 2021 began to roll out with the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia. The cancellation of the very first international race of the year, which ultimately ended up being run as a National Road Series event instead, was just the start of the changes that extended to the cancellation of the rest of the Australian international events and beyond.
The January calendar was decimated and the alterations have also started working their way through the months ahead.
Cyclingnews will continuously update this list of races with cancellations and postponements as they are announced.
2021 Road Calendar
Start Date
End Date
Status
Race (Location) Class
1/19/21
1/24/21
Cancelled
Tour Down Under (Aus) 2.UWT
1/24/21
1/31/21
Cancelled
Vuelta a San Juan Internacional (Arg) 2.Pro
1/28/21
Cancelled
Race Torquay (Aus) 1.1 ME/WE
1/28/21
Postponed
Trofeo Ses Salines - Llucmajor (Spa) 1.1
1/29/21
Postponed
Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Lloseta - Deia) (Spa) 1.1
1/30/21
Postponed
Trofeo Andratx - Mirador des Colomer (Puerto Pollença) (Spa) 1.1
1/30/21
Cancelled
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Aus) 1.WWT
1/31/21
Cancelled
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Aus) 1.UWT
1/30/21
2/1/21
Cancelled
Tour de Langkawi (Mas) 2.Pro
1/31/21
Postponed
Trofeo Playa de Palma - Palma (Spa) 1.1
1/31/21
Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise (Fra) 1.1
2/2/21
2/6/21
Cancelled
Saudi Tour (TBC) (KSA) 2.1
2/2/21
2/6/21
Cancelled
Herald Sun Tour (Aus) 2.1
2/2/21
2/4/21
Cancelled
Herald Sun Tour (Aus) 2.1 WE
2/3/21
2/7/21
Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard (Fra) 2.1
2/3/21
2/7/21
Postponed
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Spa) 2.Pro
2/7/21
Postponed
Vuelta CV Feminas (Spa) 1.1
2/9/21
2/14/21
Cancelled
Tour of Oman (Oma) 2.Pro
2/9/21
2/14/21
Cancelled
Tour Colombia (Col) 2.1
2/11/21
2/14/21
Cancelled
Tour of Antalya (Tur) 2.1
2/11/21
2/14/21
Tour de la Provence (Fra) 2.Pro
2/12/21
2/13/21
Postponed
Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia "Costa Calida" (Spa) 2.1
2/14/21
Clasica de Almeria (Spa) 1.Pro
2/17/21
2/21/21
Postponed
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Spa) 2.Pro
2/17/21
2/21/21
Postponed
Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta (Por) 2.Pro
2/18/21
2/21/21
Postponed
V Setmana Ciclista Valenciana - Vuelta Comunitat Valenciana Feminas (Spa) 2.1
2/19/21
2/21/21
53ème Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var (Fra) 2.1
2/21/21
2/28/21
Tour du Rwanda (Rwa) 2.1
2/21/21
2/27/21
UAE Tour (UAE) 2.UWT
2/27/21
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women (Bel) 1.Pro
2/27/21
Royal Bernard Drome Classic (Fra) 1.Pro
2/27/21
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite (Bel) 1.UWT
2/28/21
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne (Bel) 1.Pro
2/28/21
Faun-Ardèche Classic (Fra) 1.Pro
3/2/21
Le Samyn des Dames (Bel) 1.1
3/2/21
Le Samyn (Bel) 1.1
3/3/21
Trofeo Laigueglia (Ita) 1.Pro
3/4/21
3/5/21
Velo Alanya Junior (Tur) 2.1
3/6/21
Strade Bianche (Ita) 1.UWT
3/6/21
Strade Bianche (Ita) 1.WWT
3/7/21
Grote prijs Jean - Pierre Monseré (Bel) 1.1
3/7/21
GP Industria & Artigianato (Ita) 1.Pro
3/7/21
3/14/21
Paris-Nice (Fra) 2.UWT
3/9/21
3/13/21
Healthy Ageing Tour (Ned) 2.1
3/10/21
3/16/21
Tirreno-Adriatico (Ita) 2.UWT
3/13/21
Postponed
Ronde van Drenthe (Ned) 1.1
3/14/21
Postponed
Ronde van Drenthe (Ned) 1.WWT
3/14/21
3/18/21
Tour de Taiwan (Tpe) 2.1
3/17/21
Danilith Nokere Koerse (Bel) 1.Pro
3/17/21
Danilith Nokere Koerse (Bel) 1.Pro
3/18/21
Postponed
Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut (Fra) 1.Pro
3/19/21
Bredene Koksijde Classic (Bel) 1.Pro
3/20/21
Milano-Sanremo (Ita) 1.UWT
3/21/21
Omloop van de Westhoek - Memorial Stive Vermaut (Bel) 1.1
3/21/21
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio (Ita) 1.WWT
3/22/21
3/28/21
Tour de Normandie (Fra) 2.2
3/22/21
3/28/21
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spa) 2.UWT
3/23/21
3/27/21
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (Ita) 2.1
3/24/21
AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Bel) 1.UWT
3/25/21
AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Bel) 1.WWT
3/26/21
E3 Saxo Bank Classic (Bel) 1.UWT
3/27/21
Classic Loire Atlantique (Fra) 1.1
3/28/21
Cholet - Pays de la Loire (Fra) 1.1
3/28/21
Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Bel) 1.UWT
3/28/21
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields (Bel) 1.WWT
3/31/21
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre (Bel) 1.1
3/31/21
3/4/21
Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily (Ita) 2.1
3/31/21
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre (Bel) 1.UWT
4/1/21
4/6/21
The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand (Tha) 2.1
4/2/21
La Route Adélie de VItré (Fra) 1.1
4/3/21
Volta Limburg Classic (Ned) 1.1
4/3/21
Gran Premio Miguel Indurain (Spa) 1.Pro
4/4/21
La Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire - Trophée Harmonie Mutuelle (Fra) 1.1
4/4/21
Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres (Bel) 1.UWT
4/4/21
Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres (Bel) 1.WWT
4/5/21
Ronde de Mouscron (Bel) 1.1
4/5/21
4/10/21
Itzulia Basque Country (Spa) 2.UWT
4/6/21
4/9/21
Cancelled
Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Fra) 2.1
4/7/21
Scheldeprijs vrouwen elite (Bel) 1.1
4/7/21
Scheldeprijs (Bel) 1.Pro
4/8/21
4/10/21
The Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand" (Tha) 2.1
4/11/21
66 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta (Spa) 1.1
4/11/21
Paris-Roubaix (Fra) 1.UWT
4/11/21
Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Fra) 1.WWT
4/11/21
4/18/21
56. Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (Tur) 2.Pro
4/13/21
Paris - Camembert (Fra) 1.1
4/14/21
Brabantse Pijl dames (Bel) 1.1
4/14/21
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne (Bel) 1.Pro
4/18/21
Amstel Gold Race (Ned) 1.UWT
4/18/21
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (Ned) 1.WWT
4/19/21
4/23/21
Tour of the Alps (Ita) 2.Pro
4/21/21
La Flèche Wallonne (Bel) 1.UWT
4/21/21
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Bel) 1.WWT
4/24/21
EPZ Omloop van Borsele (Ned) 1.1
4/25/21
Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Bel) 1.UWT
4/25/21
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Bel) 1.WWT
4/27/21
5/2/21
Tour de Romandie (Swi) 2.UWT
4/30/21
5/2/21
Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo (Spa) 2.1
4/30/21
5/2/21
Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs (Lux) 2.Pro
4/29/21
5/5/21
Cancelled
Tour de Yorkshire (GBr) 2.Pro
4/30/21
5/1/21
Cancelled
Tour de Yorkshire (GBr) 2.1 WE
5/1/21
Eschborn-Frankfurt (Ger) 1.UWT
5/4/21
5/8/21
Bretagne Ladies Tour CERATIZIT (Fra) 2.1
5/4/21
5/9/21
4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France (Fra) 2.Pro
5/6/21
5/9/21
Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid (Spa) 2.1
5/6/21
5/9/21
Greek Monuments Tour (Gre) 2.1
5/6/21
5/8/21
Tour of Chongming Island - UCI Women's WorldTour (Chn) 2.WWT
5/8/21
5/30/21
Giro d'Italia (Ita) 2.UWT
5/9/21
Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar (Spa) 1.1
5/9/21
Trofee Maarten Wynants (Bel) 1.1
5/11/21
Emakumeen Nafarroako Women's Elite Classics (Spa) 1.1
5/12/21
Navarra Women's Elite Classics (Spa) 1.1
5/12/21
5/16/21
Tour de Hongrie (Hun) 2.1
5/13/21
Circuit de Wallonie (Bel) 1.1
5/14/21
Cancelled
Itzulia Basque Country Women (Spa) 2.WWT
5/14/21
La Classique Morbihan (Fra) 1.1
5/15/21
Grand Prix du Morbihan Féminin (Fra) 1.1
5/15/21
Grand Prix du Morbihan (Fra) 1.Pro
5/16/21
Tro-Bro Léon (Fra) 1.Pro
5/18/21
Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria (Spa) 1.1
5/19/21
5/24/21
Tour of Norway (Nor) 2.Pro
5/20/21
5/23/21
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Spa) 2.WWT
5/21/21
Veenendaal - Veenendaal Classic (Ned) 1.1
5/22/21
Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic (Ned) 1.1
5/22/21
Tour du Finistère (Fra) 1.1
5/23/21
Boucles de l'Aulne - Châteaulin (Fra) 1.1
5/23/21
Grote Prijs Marcel Kint (Bel) 1.1
5/23/21
5/30/21
Tour of Japan (Jpn) 2.1
5/24/21
Ronde van Limburg (Bel) 1.1
5/24/21
Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes (Fra) 1.1
5/25/21
5/30/21
Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour (Ger) 2.Pro
5/27/21
5/29/21
Tour of Estonia (Est) 2.1
5/27/21
5/30/21
Boucles de la Mayenne (Fra) 2.Pro
5/29/21
Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl (Bel) 1.1
5/30/21
RideLondon Classique (GBr) 1.WWT
5/30/21
6/6/21
Critérium du Dauphiné (Fra) 2.UWT
6/3/21
Chrono Féminin de la Gatineau (Can) 1.1
6/4/21
Tour de Gatineau (Can) 1.1
6/4/21
Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau (Swi) 1.1
6/5/21
Tacx Pro Classic / Ronde van Zeeland (Ned) 1.1
6/5/21
6/6/21
Tour de Suisse Women (Swi) 2.1
6/6/21
Elfstedenronde (Bel) 1.1
6/6/21
Dwars door de Westhoek (Bel) 1.1
6/6/21
Rund um Köln (Ger) 1.1
6/6/21
6/13/21
Tour de Suisse (Swi) 2.UWT
6/7/21
6/12/21
Women's Tour (GBr) 2.WWT
6/8/21
Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge (Fra) 1.1
6/9/21
6/13/21
Baloise Belgium Tour (Bel) 2.Pro
6/9/21
6/13/21
ZLM Tour (Ned) 2.Pro
6/9/21
6/13/21
Tour of Slovenia (Slo) 2.Pro
6/10/21
6/13/21
La Route d'Occitanie - La Dépêche du Midi (Fra) 2.1
6/13/21
SPAR Flanders Diamond Tour (Bel) 1.1
6/14/21
6/18/21
Adriatica Ionica Race / Sulle Rotte della Serenissima (Ita) 2.1
6/16/21
73 °Halle-Ingooigem (Bel) 1.1
6/24/21
Giro dell'Appennino (Ita) 1.1
6/24/21
6/27/21
Lotto Belgium Tour (Bel) 2.1
6/26/21
7/1/21
Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt - Tour of Austria (Aut) 2.Pro
6/26/21
7/18/21
Tour de France (Fra) 2.UWT
6/27/21
Axion SWISS Bank Gran Premio Città di Lugano (Swi) 1.1
6/27/21
La Course by Le Tour de France (Fra) 1.WWT
7/2/21
7/11/21
Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile (Ita) 2.Pro
7/3/21
7/6/21
Sibiu Cycling Tour (Rom) 2.1
7/4/21
7/11/21
Tour of Qinghai Lake (Chn) 2.Pro
7/8/21
7/11/21
Baloise Ladies Tour (Bel) 2.1
7/11/21
Slag om Norg (Ned) 1.1
7/20/21
7/24/21
VOO-Tour de Wallonie (Bel) 2.Pro
7/23/21
8/8/21
Jeux Olympiques / Olympic Games (Jpn) JO
7/25/21
Grand Prix Cerami (Bel) 1.1
7/25/21
Prueba Villafranca - Ordiziako Klasika (Spa) 1.1
7/26/21
8/1/21
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah (USA) 2.Pro
7/27/21
7/29/21
Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (Spa) 2.1
7/29/21
7/31/21
Tour de l'Ain (Fra) 2.1
7/31/21
Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (Spa) 1.UWT
8/1/21
Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa (Spa) 1.1
8/3/21
7/8/21
Vuelta a Burgos (Spa) 2.Pro
8/4/21
8/15/21
82ª Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta Santander (Por) 2.1
8/5/21
8/8/21
Arctic Race of Norway (Nor) 2.Pro
8/7/21
Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda WestSweden TTT (Swe) 1.WWT
8/8/21
Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda WestSweden RR (Swe) 1.WWT
8/9/21
8/15/21
Tour de Pologne (Pol) 2.UWT
8/10/21
8/14/21
PostNord Danmark Rundt - Tour of Denmark (Den) 2.Pro
8/12/21
8/15/21
Ladies Tour of Norway (Nor) 2.WWT
8/14/21
9/5/21
La Vuelta ciclista a España (Spa) 2.UWT
8/15/21
La Polynormande (Fra) 1.1
8/17/21
Egmont Cycling Race (Bel) 1.1
8/17/21
8/20/21
Tour du Limousin - Nouvelle Aquitaine (Fra) 2.1
8/22/21
Schaal Sels Merksem/ Johan Museeuw Classic (Bel) 1.1
8/22/21
MerXem Classic (Bel) 1.1
8/22/21
EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Ger) 1.UWT
8/23/21
8/28/21
Tour d'Indonesia (Ina) 2.1
8/24/21
Druivenkoers - Overijse (Bel) 1.1
8/24/21
8/27/21
Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine (Fra) 2.1
8/24/21
8/29/21
Boels Ladies Tour (Ned) 2.WWT
8/26/21
8/29/21
Colorado Classic (USA) 2.1
8/26/21
8/29/21
Deutschland Tour (Ger) 2.Pro
8/29/21
Grote Prijs Jef Scherens - Rondom Leuven (Bel) 1.1
8/29/21
Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (Fra) 1.UWT
8/30/21
9/4/21
Turul Romaniei (Rom) 2.1
8/30/21
GP de Plouay - Lorient- Agglomération Trophée CERATIZIT (Fra) 1.WWT
8/30/21
9/5/21
BinckBank Tour 2.UWT
9/3/21
9/5/21
Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta (Spa) 2.WWT
9/5/21
Tour du Doubs (Fra) 1.1
9/5/21
Maryland Cycling Classic, presented by UnitedHealthcare (USA) 1.Pro
9/5/21
9/12/21
Tour of Britain (GBr) 2.Pro
9/8/21
9/14/21
Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche (Fra) 2.1
9/8/21
9/12/21
UEC Road European Championships (Ita) CC
9/10/21
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Can) 1.UWT
9/12/21
Antwerp Port Epic / Sels Trophy (Bel) 1.1
9/12/21
GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord (Fra) 1.Pro
9/12/21
Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Can) 1.UWT
9/14/21
9/18/21
Okolo Slovenska / Tour de Slovaquie (Svk) 2.1
9/14/21
9/18/21
Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg (Lux) 2.Pro
9/15/21
Giro della Toscana - Memorial Alfredo Martini (Ita) 1.1
9/15/21
Grand Prix de Wallonie (Bel) 1.Pro
9/16/21
Coppa Sabatini - Gran Premio città di Peccioli (Ita) 1.Pro
9/17/21
Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen (Bel) 1.1
9/18/21
Memorial Marco Pantani (Ita) 1.1
9/18/21
Primus Classic (Bel) 1.Pro
9/19/21
Gooikse Pijl (Bel) 1.1
9/19/21
Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais (Fra) 1.1
9/19/21
Trofeo Matteotti (Ita) 1.1
9/19/21
9/26/21
Championnats du Monde Route UCI / UCI Road World Championships (Bel) CM
9/23/21
Omloop van het Houtland Middelkerke-Lichtervelde (Bel) 1.1
9/26/21
Classique Paris-Chauny (Fra) 1.1
9/28/21
10/3/21
Cro Race (Cro) 2.1
9/29/21
Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze (Ita) 1.1
10/1/21
10/7/21
Tour of Fuzhou (Chn) 2.1
10/2/21
Giro dell'Emilia (Ita) 1.Pro
10/3/21
Tour de Vendée (Fra) 1.1
10/3/21
Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli (Ita) 1.1
10/3/21
La DH Famenne Ardenne Classic (Bel) 1.1
10/3/21
Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Internazionale Donne Elite (Ita) 1.Pro
10/3/21
Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Ger) 1.Pro
10/4/21
Coppa Bernocchi - GP BPM (Ita) 1.Pro
10/5/21
Binche - Chimay - Binche / Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) 1.1
10/5/21
100^ Tre Valli Varesine (Ita) 1.Pro
10/6/21
Milano - Torino (Ita) 1.Pro
10/7/21
Paris - Bourges (Fra) 1.1
10/7/21
Gran Piemonte (Ita) 1.Pro
10/9/21
Il Lombardia (Ita) 1.UWT
10/9/21
10/12/21
Tour of Taihu Lake (Chn) 2.Pro
10/10/21
Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen / Kempen Classic (Bel) 1.1
10/10/21
Paris - Tours Elite (Fra) 1.Pro
12/10/21
10/16/21
31° Giro di Sardegna (Ita) 2.1
10/13/21
10/17/21
Tour of Peninsular (Mas) 2.1
10/14/21
10/19/21
Gree-Tour of Guangxi (Chn) 2.UWT
10/17/21
Chrono des Nations (Fra) 1.1
10/17/21
Japan Cup Cycle Road Race (Jpn) 1.Pro
10/19/21
10/19/21
Tour of Guangxi - UCI Women's WorldTour (Chn) 1.WWT