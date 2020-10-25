The 2021 Ram TRX, at 702 horsepower, eats other pickups for lunch

The 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX flouts the laws of physics and common sense with equal élan, a vehicle that knows it’s destined to be a classic.

Seriously, a pickup with drag-strip-ready launch control and an advanced steering system to simplify backing up with a long trailer? A top speed of 150 mph, 0-60 time below 5 seconds and the ability to tow 8,100 pounds? Apparently nobody ever told Ram you can’t be all things to all people, because the TRX’s ambition knows no bounds.

Arriving in dealerships later this year, the TRX’s modest raison d’être is to relegate Ford’s iconic F-150 Raptor desert-racing truck to the back of the pack. There’s even a hidden "Easter egg" graphic under the hood that shows a T. rex (get it?) chowing down on the smaller raptor dinosaur.

With a brand-new F-150 debuting later this year and a Raptor version sure to follow, it’s game on to see who can build the ultimate performance pickup.

For today at least, T. rex rules. Bang a gong.

Driving impressions

The TRX is remarkably easy to drive, thanks to its sophisticated four-wheel drive and unique suspension. Ram reengineered the 1500’s frame — the pickup’s basic structure — radically; 74% of the pieces are new, made from thicker materials and stronger steel. The front shock tower mounts use the thickest steel FCA knows how to stamp, while the independent rear suspension features the largest metal coil springs in production anywhere. Active Bilstein desert racing shocks can adjust every millisecond in response to accelerometers on the frame and ride-height sensors at each wheel.

The result is a smooth ride in normal driving, soft landings after going airborne at speed, plenty of wheel travel (13 inches front, 14 rear) for rock crawling, and a truck that stays flat and stable during hard acceleration or braking and quick turns. It’s a range of characteristics that would’ve been impossible without advanced electronic controls.

More electronics manage delivery of the supercharged 6.2L V8’s 702 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. The 4WD system’s preset front/rear torque splits include 45/55 (snow), 50/50 (rock crawling), 30/70 (sport) and 25/75 (Baja), with a default of 40/60 assisted by programming that adds front torque at the limit for what chief engineer Jeff Roselli called a “hero feel” as the truck hangs on to power through fast maneuvers.

The TRX I drove had no dive or squat in acceleration and braking. Its steering was quick and direct on the highway and capable crawling up a boulder-strewn hill.

Baja mode delivered satisfying dirt track power slides and smooth landings from jumps.

Every hard-earned lesson I learned driving pickups as a teenager screamed a 702-hp pickup with an empty bed is a spinout waiting to happen, but the 4WD system, stability control and Goodyear Wranglers kept me facing in the right direction.

Virtually every moving part was upgraded for the extra power, including a steering system that got longer shafts to accommodate a track six inches wider than Ram’s Rebel off-road model.

The TRX’s looks live up to its engineering: 88 inches wide and 80.9 inches tall, with 11.8 inches of ground clearance, 118-mph rated 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory off-road tires. The hood, front and rear fenders are unique to the TRX, with features including a functional, amber-lit air scoop and vents in the front fenders.

