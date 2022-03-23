GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 107 – 2022

Copenhagen, March 23rd, 2022

2021 Preliminary key figures. Revenue growth of 79% in line with expectations and net result better than expected

GreenMobility will publicize its 2021 Annual Report on 30 March 2022.

The Board of Directors and Management expects the 2021 accounts to be in line with the following although the audit of the accounts is not finalized:

In 2021, GreenMobility realized a group revenue of DKK 62 million which is a 79% growth compared to 2020 and within the guidance of DKK 60-70 million.

Net loss for the year was DKK 52 million (2020: DKK 59.7 million) and better than the guidance of net loss of DKK 55-65 million.

Guidance 2022

For 2022, we have the following expectations for the GreenMobility group:

Revenue of DKK 100-110 million, a growth of 60-75% vs 2021

Net result of DKK (60-70) million

Launch of 2-4 new cities for a total of 13-15 cities





From our Rights Issue in September 2021, we have secured sufficient equity for our current business plan for 2022 and thus do not expect to raise new equity this year.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 985 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 145,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

