2021 PFL 6 video: Larissa Pacheco absolutely flattens Helena Kolesnyk with knockout combination

Larissa Pacheco is on fire in the 2021 PFL season.

With a playoff spot already clinched heading into Friday evening, Pacheco looked to secure a number one seed with a win over Helena Kolesnyk.

Pacheco (15-4) didn’t just win, she created a highlight knockout that could be one of the best of the weekend.

As Kolesnyk rushed in, Pacheco stayed focused on her opponent’s openings and landed a hard two-punch combination that sent her crashing to the canvas.

The first-round finish of Kolesnyk makes two opening frame finishes for Pacheco in this PFL season, earning a total of 12 points in the standings.

“You guys have seen me submit people throughout my career and now it’s time for me to show my hands,” Pacheco said in Portuguese through a translator during her post-fight interview.

A rematch with PFL champ Kayla Harrison is on the horizon in the playoffs, and the Brazilian believes she is ready for the challenge. “I want to take the belt from Kayla’s hands and become the bigger name in the division and the PFL,” Pacheco stated.

