2021 Oscars Shortlists: Jallikattu Fails To Advance In Best International Feature Film Category; A Look At Shortlists In 9 Categories For The 93rd Academy Awards

All eyes are on the prestigious event, Oscars 2021! The curiosity to know about the shortlists for the 93rd Academy Awards was sky-high and that long wait has finally come to an end. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced nine shortlists and unfortunately the Malayalam film Jallikattu, India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, has failed to make it to the shortlist among others. There have been 15 films that have been advanced for the next round of voting in this particular category. Oscars 2021: Jallikattu Is India’s Official Entry in International Feature Film Category at 93rd Academy Awards; Here's Where You Can Watch The Malayalam Film Online.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Joins Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List of Indian Cricketers After Counter-Attacking Fifty in Chennai Test

Besides the International Feature Film category, the other categories announced are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Take a look at the complete list below: Oscars 2021: Academy Awards to Take Place on April 25, 2021 and the Ceremony Won’t Be Virtual.

Documentary Feature

Also Read | Juventus Secure Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Berth, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts: Latest Sports News Updates Live February 10 2021

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Documentary Short Subject

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Call Center Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“Hysterical Girl”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

“The Speed Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

International Feature Film

Story continues

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Makeup And Hairstyling

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami...”

“Pinocchio”

Music (Original Score)

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music (Original Song)

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Never Break” from “Giving Voice”

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Rain Song” from “Minari”

“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”

“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”

“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”

“Green” from “Sound of Metal”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Yes-People”

Live Action Short Film

“Bittu”

“Da Yie”

“Feeling Through”

“The Human Voice”

“The Kicksled Choir”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“The Van”

“White Eye”

Visual Effects

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

The nominations for THE 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15. Oscars 2021 will be televised live on ABC on April 25.