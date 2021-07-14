2021 Open Championship: Tee times include key pairings

Jay Busbee
·1 min read
Fire up the coffee, it's time for golf's predawn week. The Open Championship tees off Thursday morning — or late Wednesday night, if you're on the West Coast — and here are the notable groupings (or "games," as they're called overseas) for the 149th Open. (For the full list, go here.) All times Eastern:

3:03 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
4:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
4:58 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
5:09 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
5:20 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
9:48 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
9:59 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
10:10 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
10:21 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

For the complete Open Championship preview, go here, and for a full odds rundown, go here. Enjoy the tournament! 

Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy are among the notable names teeing off Thursday at the Open Championship. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

