2021 Open Championship: Tee times include key pairings
Fire up the coffee, it's time for golf's predawn week. The Open Championship tees off Thursday morning — or late Wednesday night, if you're on the West Coast — and here are the notable groupings (or "games," as they're called overseas) for the 149th Open. (For the full list, go here.) All times Eastern:
3:03 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
4:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
4:58 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
5:09 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
5:20 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
9:48 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
9:59 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
10:10 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
10:21 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
For the complete Open Championship preview, go here, and for a full odds rundown, go here. Enjoy the tournament!
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.
