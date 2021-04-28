2021 NFL draft: With his rare gifts, Florida TE Kyle Pitts is truly a unicorn

Eric Edholm
·7 min read

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, which starts April 29, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects. We’ll count them down in groups of five for Nos. 100-51, followed by more in-depth reports on our top 50 players, with help from our scouting assistant, Liam Blutman. We reserve the right to make changes to players’ grades and evaluations based on injury updates, pro-day workouts or late-arriving information from NFL teams.

Here&#39;s how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)
Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

2. Florida TE Kyle Pitts

6-foot-6, 245 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 7.05 — immediate-impact prospect

TL;DR scouting report: Rare mismatch TE with elite athletic traits who is essentially acts a king-sized receiver

Games watched: Georgia (2020), Kentucky (2020), Texas A&M (2020), Alabama (2020)

The skinny: A 4-star Rivals recruit, Pitts chose the Gators over Virginia Tech. He saw action in 11 games, mostly on special teams, as a true freshman in 2018, catching three passes for 73 yards, including a 52-yard TD vs. Idaho. In 2019, Pitts earned a starting role after a coaching change and caught 54 passes for 649 yards and five TDs in 13 games (12 starts), earning first-team All-SEC honors. In 2020, he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 TDs in eight starts, missing three games because of a dirty hit he took against Georgia. He needed surgery on his nose and suffered a concussion. Pitts, who won the John Mackey Award (given to the nation’s top tight end) and earned AP first-team All-America honors, skipped Florida’s bowl game and declared early for the 2021 NFL draft.

Upside: Truly rare physical specimen. Unusual dimensions along with an elite athletic profile for a player this size. Turned in pro-day testing numbers that many smaller wide receivers would pine for — a 4.40-second 40-yard dash (with a 1.55-second 10-yard split), a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump, a 129-inch broad jump and 22 reps on the bench press. Will enter the NFL as one of the most athletically blessed tight ends around.

Tremendous length — a shade under 6-foot-6 with 83 3/8-inch wingspan, which is longer than nearly every offensive tackle in the entire 2021 draft class. Enormous hands (10 5/8 inches) to snag passes and latch on as a blocker.

Incredibly smooth mover — looks and runs like a jumbo wideout. Long strider with excellent build-up speed to attack the seam and attack defenses on the outside. Outstanding, natural separation ability — can run away from linebackers and safeties in man coverage. Sharp cuts at the tops of his routes. Great burst after the catch — 36% of his yards were on YAC.

Faced all kinds of tricked-up coverages — corners in press with safety help, brackets, linebackers chucking him at the line with zone behind it, you name it and he saw it. Beat Georgia CB Tyson Campbell for a touchdown from press coverage on a sail route. Had some great reps vs. Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts has All-Pro potential. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida TE Kyle Pitts has All-Pro potential. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Contortionist — absurd body control for a man his size, able to twist around to adjust to off-target throws. Leaps over defenders (often without making illegal contact) to haul in jump balls. Uses his body and length to shield DBs and win at the catch point consistently, even vs. double coverage. Excels at contested catches. Improved his hands noticeably — from four dropped passes (on 80 targets) in 2019 to zero drops (on 65 targets) in 2020.

Attacks all three levels of the defense — lethal on slants and fades, which makes him a red-zone nightmare. Effective on back-shoulder balls. Targeted 17 times in 2020 on passes traveling 20-plus yards — racked up 10 catches for 331 yards and five scores. Lined up all over the field. A true mismatch piece not every NFL team will be able to harness in coverage.

Competes as a blocker. Was poor in that department in 2019 but made noticeable strides. Uses his length and base strength to compete at the point of attack, keeps his legs firing and has strong hands. Lined up mostly in-line (55% of his snaps the past two seasons) and was deployed as a lead blocker on inside zones. Limited pass-block opportunities but didn’t embarrass himself.

Won’t turn 21 years old until October — still growing as a player. Showed some real grit coming back from facial injury and improving his production down the stretch. Rallied Gators with a gutsy effort in the SEC title game vs. Bama, willing his team back into the game after being down 20. Considered hard-working, committed and football-savvy with a passion for the game and strong character.

Downside: Sort of a basketball body that could use a little more bulk and body armor. Has resisted trying to push closer to the 260-pound range in the past. Lower-body and core strength could use some development. Average arm length (33 1/2 inches).

Change-of-direction skills merely so-so — turned in a 4.35-second short shuttle and a 7.12-second 3-cone drill. More of a linear mover with less quick twitch. Vertical jump was merely average.

Room for route-running improvement — can work out of his breaks a little cleaner. Not much deception to his game and will need to learn the tricks of the trade to free himself vs. crafty defenders.

Never going to be Rob Gronkowski as an in-line blocker. Still struggles to sustain and finish blocks. Will lose leverage because of his height and hand positioning. Not yet strong enough to pile drive people at the point of attack.

Still young and in need of overall refinement. Might not be ready to be a focal point early. Concussion must be fully vetted.

Best-suited destination: There isn’t an offense in the NFL that couldn’t use a multi-tool threat such as Pitts. He can make a below-average offense good and a good unit exceptional. With the right development, he has All-Pro potential. Pit him in-line, in the slot and split wide — Pitts can torch defenses at all three spots.

Did you know: Pitts also played defensive end in high school, and his team clashed with Micah Parsons’ team a few times. We asked Pitts about tackling Parsons (when he played running back) and he had a funny response — check the video at the top of this story to hear what he had to say.

Player comp: The closest comp is the Raiders’ Darren Waller, a former wide receiver. But Pitts appears even faster and more explosive.

Expected draft range: Top-5 pick

    CLEVELAND — As Byron Buxton walked to the plate for his final at-bat, he didn't consider hitting for the cycle until a fan pointed out the obvious. “I heard this little kid and he’s like, ‘All you need is a triple,’” said Buxton, who settled for his second double. It's the only time he came up short Wednesday. Buxton homered on Logan Allen's second pitch and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver hit two homers and the struggling Twins connected six times to end a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 thumping of the Cleveland Indians. Buxton's AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen (1-4), who allowed six home runs in a 12-batter span over two starts and soon will be on his way to Triple-A Columbus. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438. “Leave it up to Buck to get the team going,” Garver said. “He’s been playing out of his mind right now. We follow his lead when he sets the pace for a game. He’s got to be like the most electric baseball player in the game right now. “He’s certainly the hottest. Everything is going his way. ” Not long after Buxton returned to the dugout in the first, Josh Donaldson hit a 425-foot homer. Allen walked Nelson Cruz and surrendered Jorge Polanco's 426-foot homer into the left-field bleachers as the Twins took extended batting practice to open a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches. The home runs energized the two-time defending AL Central champion Twins, who have fallen into last place. “It was awesome,” Garver said of the early onslaught as Minnesota became the first visiting team to hit six home runs in one game at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994. J.A. Happ (2-0) took advantage of all the run support. The left-hander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Pittsburgh in his previous start, didn't have to be nearly as good and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Garver, among several Twins struggling at the plate in the season's first month, connected for a solo homer in the fifth and added a two-run rocket in the seventh off rookie Sam Hentges. Williams Astudiollo also homered as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the three-game series and won for just the second time in 10 games. Amed Rosario homered for the Indians, who went 3-5 in their homestand against the White Sox, Yankees and Twins. Buxton came in batting .390, so Twins manager Rocco Baldelli moved him into the leadoff spot for the second time this season. The hunch paid off immediately as Buxton's third career leadoff homer set the tone for the Twins, who connected for 1,201 feet of homers in the first off Allen. Buxton leads the league in several offensive categories, but never considered one of them might be home runs. He laughed when asked if he would consider an invite to the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby later this season in Denver. “You ever see how big them dudes is in that?" he said. Allen, who was rocked last week in a start against New York, got a sarcastic Bronx cheer from Indians fans when he finally threw a strike and again when recording an out. He was mercifully pulled in the second and will now go to the minors to work on his game. “I’m not worried,” Allen said. "I’m upset I let my teammates down and I’m upset that the last three outings have come to this, but it’s part of it. I just have to go down there and attack and when I come back, hopefully we don’t have these tough conversations.” FIRST THINGS FIRST Fast starts are nothing new to the Twins, who are batting .380 (35 for 92) in the first inning. That's tops in baseball and 63 points ahead of the next-closest team (Milwaukee, .317). ROSTER MOVE Unable to find good spots for Oliver Pérez to pitch, the Indians designated the 39-year-old left-hander for assignment. “It was having a tough time figuring out how to use him,” manager Terry Francona said. “He was kind of pitching in games that were spread out, which doesn't kind of fit the role for a lefty specialist. I told him last night, ‘Man, I haven’t figured it out.’” Pérez was re-signed this winter after spending the past three seasons with Cleveland. Nick Wittgren returned to the club after being placed on paternity leave. UP NEXT Twins: Minnesota will have Thursday off before beginning a three-game home series on Friday against Kansas City with Michael Pineda starting. The Royals haven't announced their starter. Indians: Following an off day, the Indians open a three-game series in Chicago with Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (2-2) facing left-hander Dallas Keuchel (1-0). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press