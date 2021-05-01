2021 NFL Draft: Terrace Marshall Jr. to the Carolina Panthers
Liz Loza reacts to the Carolina Panthers' selection of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.
Carolina Panthers draft Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Marshall was expected to go earlier in the draft, ranking as the fifth WR on Liz's board, but fell to the Panthers late in Round 2. He gets to reunite with his college offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, in Carolina.
Liz says Marshall is a size-speed prospect who excels in the red zone. He can play inside or out, offering versatility, but he could lack for volume in a passing game that has a receiver with a similar skill set in Robby Anderson.
Pros: Ideal size/speed for the position; enviable catch radius; consistent red-zone weapon.
Cons: Concentration drops (12.7 percent drop rate in 2020); limited sample size as No. 1 WR; potentially benefited from single-coverage in 2019.
NFL Comp: Robby Anderson
Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza