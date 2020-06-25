2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a higher price as it grows in size







The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is totally new this year as it enters into its second generation. Last year, the base GLA 250 started at $35,245. Mercedes has raised the price for the updated model, so the 2021 GLA 250 begins at $37,280, including the destination charge. That amounts to a $2,035 increase in price, a considerable step up for Mercedes’ cheapest crossover. There’s still no news on the price for the AMG GLA 35.

If you want all-wheel drive, as most northern customers likely will, the GLA 250 4Matic starts at $39,280. You’re getting a slightly larger car for your money this time around, as the GLA has grown in every direction for 2021, adding both cargo space and rear legroom. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That outpaces the previous car (plus 13 horses), but not by much. All the shifting duties are taken care of by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The front-drive version will hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, while the all-wheel drive crossover accomplishes the same task in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 130 mph.



Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment comes standard, along with a seven-inch instrument cluster and seven-inch infotainment touchscreen. For an even deeper dive into what’s new for 2021, check out our initial reveal post from late last year.

Compared to the field, the new GLA is a bit pricier. A base 2020 Audi Q3 costs $35,695, and it comes with all-wheel drive as standard. The BMW X1 starts at $36,195, and the X2 at $37,395. Additionally, a base Volvo XC40 can be had for $35,340. Mercedes typically comes in on the higher end, so it comes as no surprise to see the same happening once again. The 2021 GLA is slated to arrive at dealerships in mid-2020.

