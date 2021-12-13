2021 Market Growth Opportunities in Recycled Materials, Alternative Proteins, and Materials for Air and Water Purification
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases a self-healing waterborne epoxy primer, aluminum-coated basalt-based reinforced fibers, alternative proteins for food and animal feed, and an innovative material for artificial bone replacements.
The TOE also covers a low-cost, sustainable, and clean cooking fuel, and a sustainable biofuel for the marine industry. The TOE also focuses on air and water purification systems.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries.
Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
Innovations in Materials for Recycling, Purification Systems, and Alternative Proteins
Facilitating Self-Sufficiency in the Food and Agriculture Industry
Insect-Based Proteins for a Sustainable Future
Recygen Ltd. UK - Investor Dashboard
Self-Healing Waterborne Epoxy Primer
Ami's Low Voc Technology is Designed to Maintain High Adhesion and Mitigate Corrosion of Various Substrates
Autonomic Materials Inc. US - Investor Dashboard
Aluminum-Coated Basalt-Based Reinforced Fibers
Technology Offered by Fibrecoat Delivers Low-Cost, High-Performance Metal-Coated Fibers
Fibrecoat Gmbh, Germany - Investor Dashboard
Alternative Proteins for Animal Feed
Hipromine's Functional Ingredients Transform the Animal Feed Industry
Hipromine, Poland - Investor Dashboard
Innovative Material for Artificial Bone Replacements
Flexioss from Medical Inventi Can Transform Medical Care and Orthopedics
Medical Inventi S.A. Poland - Investor Dashboard
Safe and Efficient Air Purification System
Reducing the Risk of Airborne Diseases in Indoor Areas
Sustainable Biofuel for the Marine Industry
Low-Cost, Sustainable, and Clean Cooking Fuel
Highly Efficient Water Purification System for Hemodialysis
