2021 Market Growth Opportunities in Recycled Materials, Alternative Proteins, and Materials for Air and Water Purification

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases a self-healing waterborne epoxy primer, aluminum-coated basalt-based reinforced fibers, alternative proteins for food and animal feed, and an innovative material for artificial bone replacements.

The TOE also covers a low-cost, sustainable, and clean cooking fuel, and a sustainable biofuel for the marine industry. The TOE also focuses on air and water purification systems.

The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries.

Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

Innovations in Materials for Recycling, Purification Systems, and Alternative Proteins

Facilitating Self-Sufficiency in the Food and Agriculture Industry

Insect-Based Proteins for a Sustainable Future

Recygen Ltd. UK - Investor Dashboard

Self-Healing Waterborne Epoxy Primer

Ami's Low Voc Technology is Designed to Maintain High Adhesion and Mitigate Corrosion of Various Substrates

Autonomic Materials Inc. US - Investor Dashboard

Aluminum-Coated Basalt-Based Reinforced Fibers

Technology Offered by Fibrecoat Delivers Low-Cost, High-Performance Metal-Coated Fibers

Fibrecoat Gmbh, Germany - Investor Dashboard

Alternative Proteins for Animal Feed

Hipromine's Functional Ingredients Transform the Animal Feed Industry

Hipromine, Poland - Investor Dashboard

Innovative Material for Artificial Bone Replacements

Flexioss from Medical Inventi Can Transform Medical Care and Orthopedics

Medical Inventi S.A. Poland - Investor Dashboard

Safe and Efficient Air Purification System

Reducing the Risk of Airborne Diseases in Indoor Areas

Sustainable Biofuel for the Marine Industry

Low-Cost, Sustainable, and Clean Cooking Fuel

Highly Efficient Water Purification System for Hemodialysis

