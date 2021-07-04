When is the 2021 Lake Como Day Parade and Independence Day Celebration in Fort Worth?

The 70th annual W.H. Wilburn 4th of July Lake Como Day Parade and Independence Day Celebration is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021.

Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at 4900 Horne St. in the west Fort Worth neighborhood.

The parade theme is Como Pride Unified, according to the parade’s Facebook page.

The grand marshal will be Kevin Pullam, pastor of Pleasant Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

Organizers say the parade will go forward despite a shooting that injured eight people in the community early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in an area near a car wash where people are known to gather late at night and is not believed to be connected to the organized celebrations for Fourth of July weekend, which included a festival on Saturday night. Event organizers have worked with police to develop security plans.

After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Como Day Parade is scheduled to celebrate its 70th year on Monday.

The annual event attracts more than 3,000 spectators and nearly 200 participants.