2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will come with 3rd row, lots of tech

Jeep customers wanted a three-row Grand Cherokee, according to the brand’s global head, and this year they’ll get their wish.

Get ready for the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, a larger version of one of the Jeep brand’s most important vehicles. And it’ll be made in Detroit, at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new assembly plant, the Detroit Assembly Complex — Mack Plant.

Jeep is planning to unveil its newest Grand Cherokee on YouTube at noon on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler executives hope the new version will make the biggest splash for a Grand Cherokee since Chrysler President Bob Lutz drove one up the steps and through the glass with Mayor Coleman Young at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show.

“While the current generation is still deeply loved by our customers, some asked for more space in a segment where 75% of the models offer three rows of seating, and we listened,” according to Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand.

With seating for seven and a wheelbase seven inches longer than the current version, the new vehicle fills a slot for the Jeep brand that will help it compete against its Detroit Three rivals, according to Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions.

“This bridges the gap between the Grand Cherokee and the full-size sport utilities offered by Ford and General Motors and the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer,” Fiorani said. “This will fill in the space between the Grand Cherokee and the (upcoming Jeep) Wagoneer.”

Fiorani noted that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, being produced in Warren, are more upscale and targeted at the Cadillac Escalade. The new Grand Cherokee will target a more traditional Jeep buyer.

This vehicle fills a niche that the brand had with the three-row Jeep Commander, which is out of production. He described that vehicle as a halfhearted attempt compared to the new Grand Cherokee.

Fiat Chrysler sold almost 210,000 Grand Cherokees in 2020, but that represents a 14% decline over the previous year. Those numbers were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jeep brand along with Ram represent the most profitable parts of FCA and the company needs them to perform well. Later this month, Jeep and the rest of FCA’s brands are expected to become part of Stellantis, the name of the new company being created by the planned merger with Peugeot maker PSA Group.

Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst with IHS Markit, said the Grand Cherokee L is a solid update that opens new sales possibilities for the brand.

“Going to three rows gives them an opportunity to compete in a new space. What it really does is it takes away a reason not to buy, because you have three rows,” she said, noting that it will allow Jeep to better compete against the Ford Explorer.

While Brinley noted that the extra space is important, the technology upgrades caught her eye.

“The whole suite looks really robust. Compared to the current Jeep (Grand Cherokee), I think it’ll be a surprising jump for some owners in a good way,” Brinley said.

The new Grand Cherokee offers more than 110 safety and security features, according to the company, including hands-free active driving assist, a night vision camera with sensors to detect pedestrians and animals, intersection collision assist and drowsy driver detection. There’s also a rear-seat monitoring camera and a digital rearview mirror. FCA’s Uconnect 5 system is on board with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.4-inch or 10.1-inch digital touchscreen and a windshield head-up display.

It’s also FCA’s first vehicle with “an electronic remote release in the rear cargo area to quickly and effortlessly fold the second row flat,” the company said.

Nineteen speakers will also be powered by a premium McIntosh audio system, something that FCA is rolling out with its Grand Wagoneer as well.

The Grand Cherokee L will come in four trim levels — Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. A 290-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 will be the standard engine, but a 357-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 will be an option for some models. The vehicle also offers three 4x4 systems and Selec-Terrain traction management with five terrain modes.

Pricing and mileage have not been released.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L should be in dealerships in the second quarter of this year. A two-row version, including an electrified two-row 4xe, are also coming later this year.

Watch the unveiling

To watch the unveiling of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, go to www.youtube.com/Jeep at noon on Thursday.

