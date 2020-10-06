2021 Jaguar XF gets new interior, down to four-cylinder engines and sedan body style



Just like the F-Pace, the 2021 Jaguar XF luxury sedan is getting a light refresh for the new model year. Unlike the F-Pace, the XF's new features are mostly limited to interior and exterior design. And it also loses an engine and body style option.

From the outside, not much has changed with the XF. It has a fresh grille, new LED headlights and taillights, and fender vents with the "Leaper," the Jaguar cat logo. It's inside where things have really changed. A completely new dashboard design has been added, which looks a lot like the F-Pace's. It has a full-width air vent motif at the top, and below it are panels with nice stitching and either open-pore or aluminum trim.

The focal point is the new 11.4-inch infotainment system screen made of glass with a magnesium frame. Powering it is the latest Pivi operating system with the capability for over-the-air updates. Jaguar has also added a number of standard features. Those features include keyless entry, wireless phone charging, active noise cancellation, surround-view camera and 12-speaker Meridian sound system.

While some new features have been added, Jaguar has also removed some options. The XF is now only available with four-cylinder engines, as the supercharged V6 has been discontinued with no direct successor. The base engine is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A version of this engine making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque is optional, and it comes only with all-wheel drive. Additionally (or would it be subtraction-ally?), Jaguar has reportedly discontinued the Jaguar XF Sportbrake station wagon model according to Roadshow. We've reached out to Jaguar to confirm. This would be the reverse of the trend of luxury automakers to offer fairly sizable wagons such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo V90 and Audi A6.

We don't have a specific target on-sale date, but we would expect the XF to go on sale in just a few months. It should also be priced similarly to the current XF, which starts at $52,250.

