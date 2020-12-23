The 2021 Horoscopes Are All About Transformation—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

HelloGiggles Team
·5 min read

2020 has been a cosmically challenging year. The coming year will offer you a little celestial reprieve, but not without its hardships. You'll be pushed to transform your life and heart for the better in 2021.

Here are the major astrological events happening in 2021:

2021 eclipse dates:

  • The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on May 26th will expose secrets.

  • The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10th will bring you exciting information.

  • The lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19th will expand your heart.

  • The solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4th will heighten your knowledge.

Mercury retrograde dates in 2021:

Mercury retrograde will dance in these air signs (Gemini, Libra. and Aquarius). This will help evolve your mind and change your outdated perspective on matters.

  • January 30th to February 21st in Aquarius.

  • May 29th to June 22nd in Gemini.

  • September 27th to October 23rd in Libra.

2021 planetary transits:

Saturn, which will be in Aquarius, and Uranus, which will be in Taurus, square off on February 17th, June 14th, and December 24th. This will make you rebel against authority and the status quo as you embrace a new humanistic perspective on life.

The happy-go-lucky planet Jupiter will move into mystical Pisces from May 13th to July 28th and then return to the humanitarian sign Aquarius until December 28th (when it re-enters Pisces).

Venus Retrograde starts at the end of 2021 on December 19th in Capricorn and lasts until January 29, 2022, in Sagittarius. You'll begin to have a fun-loving attitude towards romance and take more risks with your heart, as you search for truth and compassion in others.

Below is your 2021 horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

2021 horoscopes:

Aries

You’re not one to avoid confrontation, but you aren’t wanting to stir the pot this year. In fact, you are taking a step back from all of the politics that have become a part of your work and personal relationships. You are choosing to only focus on yourself in 2021.

Taurus

The focus of 2021 is on love and romantic partnerships. Be sure to give your relationship all of the attention it needs and deserves throughout the year. Don’t skip out on alone time with your crush/S.O. Make sure they feel as though you need and want them more than ever.

Gemini

It is never too late to take the high road, even if it’s causing you a lot of emotional confusion and stress. Being honest comes with its challenges, as you are not sure of how to confront matters without it leading into arguments. Give extra attention to your communication style.

Cancer

There will be a lot of changes amongst your peer group, making you want to reconsider your place amongst your friends. Before you turn your back on your pals, try talking things out with them. TBH, all of the drama that’s going on is probably a huge misunderstanding between everyone.

Leo

A career shift is in the works, making you change your professional direction. Before you leave your career path behind, try to see if you can make use out of your contacts. They may be able to help you in the future, even if you’re in a different career sector.

Virgo

There’s going to be a lot of push and pull in your life this coming year. The only way to thrive is to surrender to the fact that you have to give more to your home life than work. You’ll get a demanding promotion, but your family needs you most.

Libra

Your hopes and dreams are transforming, allowing you to see beyond what’s directly in front of you. Instead of focusing on what you can do to elevate your situation now, think about what you can do to bring your personal brand, insights, and visions into the future. Think big now!

Scorpio

The summer will push you out of your romantic comfort zone and into a better emotional place with your partner. However, the late autumnal chill will make you second-guess your decision to commit and force you to contemplate your heartfelt sentiments. Put your needs first before theirs. Don’t settle.

Sagittarius

It will be hard to find your place in the world without having a good foundation. Connecting with your family will be hard, as there are many issues that need to be healed now. But, it will help you to find out the best way to move forward in all areas of these relationships.

Capricorn

All of the changes you’ve gone through in the past year have rocked your world. As things begin to calm down in your life, you will be pushed to make major life choices regarding the types of people you want to be around. Analyze relationships before you make rash decisions.

Aquarius

Maintaining boundaries will be hard to do, especially since you are constantly overlooking them. In order to ensure people respect the limits you’ve put on relationships, you have to act in the same manner. Don’t be a hypocrite. The rules you’ve set apply to you, too. Practice what you preach.

Pisces

Finding a moment to yourself may be hard, as you are being pulled in many directions this year. The only way to ensure that you can keep your head above water is to find balance within all areas of your life and make sure you’re giving yourself time to decompress.

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Durant isn't just reclaiming his status as the league's top player, he's ready to win another title

    The reasons why Durant didn’t receive his due flowers are myriad, but mostly invalid. The fact he’s putting the world on notice that he’s coming to reclaim what’s his matters less about the prologue but more on what’s to come.

  • Paul George leads Clippers past Lakers to open 2020-21 season

    Paul George dropped 33 points to lead the Clippers past the Lakers on Tuesday night.

  • NHL makes important change to offside rule

    The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.

  • Lakers debut NBA championship rings, won't unveil banner at Staples Center without fans

    "Stay Tuned, Lakers Family."

  • Report: NFL bans Josh Gordon from Seahawks practice after setback with substance abuse

    Josh Gordon reportedly suffered another setback in his battle with substance abuse.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • Cowboys’ deal with Ezekiel Elliott is becoming one of NFL’s worst. And it may set up a divorce in 2021.

    With Dallas skating on the edge of having salary-cap issues or rebuilding, a high-priced RB is a bigger problem than anyone hoped it would be heading into 2021.

  • Devils, Capitals become first NHL teams to place brand advertising on helmets

    The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.

  • Deshaun Watson, 6 other Texans reportedly fined for maskless opening of QB's restaurant

    Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.

  • Nurse looking to Anunoby, Siakam & VanVleet to take 'Big 3' challenge

    With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.

  • Report: NBA, Rockets review of strip club visit puts James Harden's season debut in doubt

    The Houston Rockets x James Harden saga continues.

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: There's a new QB2 following dramatic draft-order shakeup

    What a dramatic turn of events this past week with the 2021 NFL draft order.

  • Ontario Hockey League pushes back start of season again because of COVID-19

    TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.The OHL announced Wednesday the season will not start on Feb. 4, the date targeted earlier this year. Players were scheduled to report to their teams in early January.The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Daryl Morey worried Hong Kong tweet would end NBA career, feels 'comfortable with what I did'

    Daryl Morey explains why he hit "send" on the controversial tweet.

  • Unusual world junior men's hockey championship set to open in Edmonton

    A world junior men's hockey championship like no other opens Friday in Edmonton with zero spectators and teams walled off from the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world under-20 tournament at Rogers Place is modelled on the NHL's "bubble", which allowed that league to complete the 2019-20 season in the same arena without any positive tests for the novel coronavirus over an eight-week span. Defending champion Canada opens the tournament Saturday against Germany. Shorter in duration with fewer personnel than when the NHL post-season "bubble" started, the 12-day, 10-country tournament is still a major logistical undertaking for Hockey Canada and the host committee.  That it wasn't cancelled along with so many other International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments in 2020 indicates a determination to televise live games to hockey fans looking for a distraction from the pandemic's grim effect on lives and the economy. The Alberta government didn't pull the plug on the tournament despite a spike in cases in the pandemic's second wave. Hockey Canada vice-president of events Dean McIntosh said the province has been "incredibly supportive." "We have an opportunity to give Canadians a gift here at Christmas time as well," McIntosh said. "The holiday season, the tradition of the world juniors has been great." The tournament generated a $22-million profit the last time it was held in Alberta in 2012.  That money was split between Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, the IIHF, Hockey Alberta and the minor hockey associations of host cities Edmonton and Calgary. But ticket revenue this year from a tournament that regularly does big business in Canada will be limited to buyers who don't ask for a refund, but instead keep their tickets for the 2022 tournament awarded back to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. The teenage players must follow the same protocols NHL players did in August and September such as daily tests and regular temperature checks, but with the addition of contact-tracing beacons embedded in their event credentials. When they're not on the ice, players are largely confined to their team's floor in one of two hotels. Unlike the NHL hub in the summer and early fall, Edmonton's winter temperatures aren't conducive to shooting hoops and hanging around food trucks in the hotel courtyard. Entry into the 2021 tournament secure zone was bumpy with positive COVID-19 test results eliminating six pre-tournament games and extending quarantines for both Sweden and Germany. Sweden overhauled its coaching staff before departing for Canada because the head coach and three assistants tested positive for the virus. Canada's selection camp was interrupted by a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive. The host country is arguably in the easier of the two pools alongside Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany.   Russia, United States, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria comprise Pool B. The top four teams in each group advance to quarterfinals Jan. 2, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the championship game Jan. 5. Depending on the COVID-19 situation and restrictions in their respective countries, the number of league games each player has under his belt coming into the tournament varies widely. Russian, Finnish and Swedish players in the tournament have played something resembling a regular season in their respective leagues.   There are Canadian and American players who haven't appeared in a real game in months because the Western and Ontario major junior leagues won't start until 2021.  A handful of players are living hockey "bubble" life a second time after experiencing it with their respective NHL teams this past summer. No relegation round this year helps countries like Slovakia, Germany and Austria, which are assured a return trip to Alberta for the 2022 world junior tournament. Countries that might have earned promotion can't because the second-tier championship was cancelled. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Week 16 picks: Saints have a new QB question, and this one is harder to figure out

    Drew Brees struggled in a return from a serious injury.

  • 10 burning questions facing the Toronto Raptors this season

    A lot has changed for the Toronto Raptors since they raised the championship banner to open the season a year ago.

  • Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for betting breaches

    LONDON — Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico. The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league. Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February. The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The Clippers can't be trusted until they win when it matters most

    Another opening night win for the Clippers over the Lakers, but what did that get them last season?

  • What It’s Like - First NBA Game

    Whether you're a No. 1 overall pick, an under-the-radar rookie or an undrafted player - that first game on an NBA court is unlike anything else, and the culmination of a lifetime's worth of work. In the premiere of a new series on Yahoo Sports, some of the top names in the NBA - including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson - explain 'What It's Like' playing at basketball's highest level for the very first time.