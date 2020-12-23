The 2021 Horoscopes Are All About Transformation—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

2020 has been a cosmically challenging year. The coming year will offer you a little celestial reprieve, but not without its hardships. You'll be pushed to transform your life and heart for the better in 2021.

Here are the major astrological events happening in 2021:

2021 eclipse dates:

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on May 26th will expose secrets.

The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10th will bring you exciting information.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19th will expand your heart.

The solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4th will heighten your knowledge.

Mercury retrograde dates in 2021:

Mercury retrograde will dance in these air signs (Gemini, Libra. and Aquarius). This will help evolve your mind and change your outdated perspective on matters.

January 30th to February 21st in Aquarius.

May 29th to June 22nd in Gemini.

September 27th to October 23rd in Libra.

2021 planetary transits:

Saturn, which will be in Aquarius, and Uranus, which will be in Taurus, square off on February 17th, June 14th, and December 24th. This will make you rebel against authority and the status quo as you embrace a new humanistic perspective on life.

The happy-go-lucky planet Jupiter will move into mystical Pisces from May 13th to July 28th and then return to the humanitarian sign Aquarius until December 28th (when it re-enters Pisces).

Venus Retrograde starts at the end of 2021 on December 19th in Capricorn and lasts until January 29, 2022, in Sagittarius. You'll begin to have a fun-loving attitude towards romance and take more risks with your heart, as you search for truth and compassion in others.

Below is your 2021 horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

2021 horoscopes:

Aries

You’re not one to avoid confrontation, but you aren’t wanting to stir the pot this year. In fact, you are taking a step back from all of the politics that have become a part of your work and personal relationships. You are choosing to only focus on yourself in 2021.

Taurus

The focus of 2021 is on love and romantic partnerships. Be sure to give your relationship all of the attention it needs and deserves throughout the year. Don’t skip out on alone time with your crush/S.O. Make sure they feel as though you need and want them more than ever.

Gemini

It is never too late to take the high road, even if it’s causing you a lot of emotional confusion and stress. Being honest comes with its challenges, as you are not sure of how to confront matters without it leading into arguments. Give extra attention to your communication style.

Cancer

There will be a lot of changes amongst your peer group, making you want to reconsider your place amongst your friends. Before you turn your back on your pals, try talking things out with them. TBH, all of the drama that’s going on is probably a huge misunderstanding between everyone.

Leo

A career shift is in the works, making you change your professional direction. Before you leave your career path behind, try to see if you can make use out of your contacts. They may be able to help you in the future, even if you’re in a different career sector.

Virgo

There’s going to be a lot of push and pull in your life this coming year. The only way to thrive is to surrender to the fact that you have to give more to your home life than work. You’ll get a demanding promotion, but your family needs you most.

Libra

Your hopes and dreams are transforming, allowing you to see beyond what’s directly in front of you. Instead of focusing on what you can do to elevate your situation now, think about what you can do to bring your personal brand, insights, and visions into the future. Think big now!

Scorpio

The summer will push you out of your romantic comfort zone and into a better emotional place with your partner. However, the late autumnal chill will make you second-guess your decision to commit and force you to contemplate your heartfelt sentiments. Put your needs first before theirs. Don’t settle.

Sagittarius

It will be hard to find your place in the world without having a good foundation. Connecting with your family will be hard, as there are many issues that need to be healed now. But, it will help you to find out the best way to move forward in all areas of these relationships.

Capricorn

All of the changes you’ve gone through in the past year have rocked your world. As things begin to calm down in your life, you will be pushed to make major life choices regarding the types of people you want to be around. Analyze relationships before you make rash decisions.

Aquarius

Maintaining boundaries will be hard to do, especially since you are constantly overlooking them. In order to ensure people respect the limits you’ve put on relationships, you have to act in the same manner. Don’t be a hypocrite. The rules you’ve set apply to you, too. Practice what you preach.

Pisces

Finding a moment to yourself may be hard, as you are being pulled in many directions this year. The only way to ensure that you can keep your head above water is to find balance within all areas of your life and make sure you’re giving yourself time to decompress.