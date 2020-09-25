2021 Honda Odyssey Infant Car Seat Driveway Test







It's Child Passenger Safety Week in the United States. According to the global nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for American children and correctly used child car seats can reduce the risk of death by 71%. However, also according to Safety Kids Worldwide, 60% of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

In normal circumstances, you could take your car and car seat to some fire stations or other locations for a certified passenger safety technician to make sure you've install it correctly. While you may be able to find an in-person location that's open, there are a variety of online and virtual opportunities available. Of course, simply reading the instructions can go a long way. So can researching and then buying a seat that is well-engineered to be easy to install. I found Baby Gear Lab's testing and ratings to be particularly useful when shopping for my own infant car seat. I even bought their No. 1 pick, the Chicco KeyFit 30, which you can see in this test.

Ah, which brings us to this test. If you're looking for another element that can help ensure proper child car seat fitment, buy a minivan. The seat height, the colossal door opening and the sliding door itself make it an absolute breeze. However, the 2021 Honda Odyssey in particular is designed to go even further than those inherent advantages.

