2021 Healthcare Research Review

·5 min read
Report Highlights: The global market for DTC tests should grow from $1. 4 billion in 2020 to $2. 6 billion tonnes by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14. 2% for the period of 2020-2025.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Healthcare Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741973/?utm_source=GNW


The global market for Wireless EHR should grow from $28.8 billion in 2021 to $65.9 billion tonnes by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global market for hospital information systems should grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to $34.7 billion tonnes by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
With growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure and medical needs, the healthcare industry is expected to flourish in the future.The technological advancements, product developments and launches, and ongoing research in this arena, is anticipated to boost this market in the coming years.

The health care industry, or medical industry, is a sector that offers goods and services to treat patients with therapeutic, preventive, rehabilitative, or palliative care.The healthcare industry is comprised of establishments committed to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of medical conditions.

The BCC market research reports cater to the current and future needs of the healthcare market, with insights drawn from secondary and primary research.

The healthcare area includes several industries, sub-industries, and a broad range of companies.Any company involved in products and services related to the health and medical care are represented in the healthcare sector and further categorized under six main industries.

These industries include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, equipment, distribution, facilities, and managed health care. This report provides insights on emerging healthcare segments such as medical devices, medical robotics, surgical equipments, healthcare tracking solutions and many others.

Although, the healthcare industry is prospering, the companies are struggling in implementing effective ways to enter the market and sustain the competition, with thorough market knowledge. Demand for health care services is propelled by demographics, advances in medical care and technology.

This BCC Research Review is a collection of highlights from several healthcare market research reports that were published in 2019. This review was compiled with an intent of providing a sampling of the type of market information, guidance, and analysis, that have been guiding business decisions, since the inception of BCC Research in 1971. This Healthcare Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports, published in 2020 and early 2021 -
- HLC269A Direct to Consumer Testing Industry: Global Markets
- HLC147B Wireless Electronic Health Records: Technologies and Global Markets
- HLC276A Global Hospital Information System Market
- HLC168B Ambulance and Emergency Equipment: Global Markets
- HLC036H Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market
- HLC182C Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets
- HLC154B Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets
- HLC277A Global Digital Health Technologies Market
- HLC191B Global Markets for Emerging Medical Device Technologies
- HLC204B Transcatheter Treatment: Procedures and Heart Valve Market
- HLC186C In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets
- HLC092E Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products

We hope that you find this Research Review valuable, and we look forward to serving our customers’ healthcare market research needs.

