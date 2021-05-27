2021 New Growth Drivers Fair - Qingdao to take place this July

QINGDAO, China, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- The 2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit will be held in Qingdao, Shandong province, China from July 15 to 16, 2021. To maximize the impact of the summit, the Shandong provincial government will concurrently hold the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair - Qingdao.



The fair, themed "New Situations, New Growth Drivers and New Opportunities", is designed to build an effective, systematic platform for facilitating international cooperation. The platform will showcase the achievements that multinational firms have made in shifting to new growth drivers given the new landscape in global markets, alongside the latest products and technologies from top-notch Chinese and global companies. A special section will highlight Shandong province's industrial advantages and development opportunities.



The fair will focus on offerings and technologies from the world's top 500 and China's top 500 firms, as well as from industry leaders, unicorns and gazelles, in addition to their joint projects. The exhibits cover multiple sectors, including intelligent manufacturing, innovation in technology and premium lifestyles. Over 600 firms from more than ten countries and regions, among them, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the US, have, to date, applied to join the fair, including, US-based Festo, Switzerland's Sika and Singapore's Jetway Technologies, as well as China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, GCL Group, Inspur and Huawei New Energy.



The fair will showcase a rich lineup of cutting-edge technologies, including the world's top ultra-high power intelligent laser cutting machines from Italy's Penta Laser, and the first highly reliable 5G system for mines from Shandong Energy Group. The intelligent senior care system from Japan's Health Solution will make its global debut, while Germany's Continental AG will host an online roadshow for its multiple product lines. In addition, in response to China's stated goal of achieving peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality, Shandong Heavy Industry Group will exhibit its world-leading solutions, including hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, passenger cars and fuel cells.



This year's fair will include offline and online components. The 23,000 square-meter offline exhibition will be segmented into the Multinationals, the Shandong and the Enterprise Pavilions. The online expo, split into the Shandong and the Enterprise Galleries, will provide a venue for some 500 exhibitors to display their wares. In addition, 100 online roadshows and matchmaking events are scheduled to take place concurrently with the fair.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

