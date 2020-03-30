2021 Genesis G80 powertrain and technology details revealed



While we already got a look at the 2021 Genesis G80's styling earlier this month, only now has the company revealed details on the car's powertrains and technology. It picks up most of its parts from the also recently revealed Genesis GV80 crossover, but that's not a bad thing.

Under the hood will be one of three different engines, only two of which will probably appear in America. The first of those is a new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, which is slightly less power and slightly more torque than the current naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 offered in America's base G80. The second is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, making it more powerful and torqueier than the current turbo 3.3-liter V6. Both of these are shoe-ins for the U.S., and they're also shared with the GV80. The third engine option is a turbocharged 2.2-liter diesel four-cylinder that is likely only for overseas markets. It makes 210 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The current G80's optional 5.0-liter V8 will go away with this generation. Each powertrain will be available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and they will probably be mated exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Genesis didn't just upgrade engines, though. The company has made the car substantially lighter, in part to additional use of aluminum. Comparing the current lightest V6 to the new four-cylinder, the car weighs over 250 pounds less. Genesis also says it has improved the car's sound insulation, door seals and wheel design to make it quieter.

The car can be stuffed with technology, too, with adaptive suspension that adjusts based on what it sees in the road. Standard is advanced cruise control that manages speed, steering, lane-centering, and will execute lane changes when prompted. Unsurprisingly, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring are standard. It also has the highly publicized Smart Park system like in the Hyundai Sonata. Inside, the G80 is available with a 12.3-inch 3D instrument screen and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Important to note is the fact the 3D display can also switch to a 2D mode for anyone uncomfortable with the 3D effect. Connectivity to smart home assistants and over-the-air updates are also a part of the G80's suite of technology features.

The G80 will go on sale in the second half of this year. Pricing has not been announced yet. We expect it will start near the current model's $43,575 base price.

