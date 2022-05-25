2021 French Open champ Krejcikova says she has COVID-19

HOWARD FENDRICH
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova, last year’s French Open champion in singles and doubles, says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from the tournament.

She already lost in the first round of singles but said Wednesday in a posting on Instagram that now she will need to drop out of trying to defend the doubles title she won in 2021 with Katerina Siniakova.

“Last night I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with fever. I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive,” Krejcikova wrote. “I am extremely sad that I won’t be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can’t wait to get healthy and back to training.”

The 26-year-old from Czech Republic is the second player to announce she tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus since the year’s second Grand Slam tournament began on Sunday.

Another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova, pulled out of the clay-court event before her second-round singles match.

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions at the French Open, including COVID-19 testing for players and limits on the numbers of spectators allowed, there has been a return to normalcy around the tournament, with full-capacity stands at matches and no mask requirement.

Krejcikova was seeded No. 2 in singles at Roland Garros but in her first match since February because an injured right elbow, she lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to Diane Parry, a 19-year-old from France who is ranked 97th.

A year ago in Paris, Krejcikova was unseeded in singles but wound up with the championship, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.

Then she teamed with Siniakova to add the doubles trophy, too, becoming the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both the singles and doubles titles at the French Open in the same year.

Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.

Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she “will start to feel better soon and get back on court.”

Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Deal proposed by China would dramatically expand security influence in Pacific

    Leaked copy of draft shows Beijing wants more involvement in policing, cybersecurity and marine mapping

  • ‘So far so good’: Novak Djokovic pleased with his progress at French Open

    The world number one is safely through to the third round.

  • French Open draw opens up for Iga Swiatek as Maria Sakkari loses in Paris

    Fourth seed Sakkari was beaten in straight sets by Karolina Muchova

  • Zelensky insists Russia must retreat to prewar positions for talks to resume

    Moscow is unlikely to agree to a pullback of its forces as they intensify their fire on eastern Ukraine, where more civilians were reported killed.

  • Russia is seeing 'localized successes' in eastern Ukraine, growing criticism at home of its huge losses

    Russia is seeing 'localized successes' in eastern Ukraine, growing criticism at home of its huge losses

  • 'Was it just a photo op?': Trudeau criticized during Kamloops, B.C. visit

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mixed reaction for his visit to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia, as the community marked one year since the revelation of hundreds of unmarked graves near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Neetu Garcha explains what Trudeau is being accused of, how he addressed the anger, and how some Indigenous leaders and community members believe it's important to move beyond blame.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Blues' Craig Berube addresses Nazem Kadri's racist attacks after initial 'no comment'

    Craig Berube finally spoke out about the racist threats Nazem Kadri has received recently.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored