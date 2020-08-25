2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition was sold out, but not anymore



Turns out the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition isn’t as “sold out” as we were initially led to believe. Ford has decided to re-open the books for the limited edition first year model, but it’s not doing it in a normal fashion.

Instead of allowing customers to place reservations on Ford’s website, it’s going through popular social platforms. For example, you can reserve one on Uncrate, a website that bills itself as “the leading buyer’s guide for men.” You can buy all sorts of gear, apparel and even cars on the site, and now, you can buy a Mustang Mach-E. Ford never told us how many First Edition Mach-Es it was going to make originally, and when we asked this time, Ford again told us that it’s still not confirming an official number. This being the case, we’re totally clueless as to how many Mach-E First Editions are up for grabs on Uncrate. The site claims there’s a “limited number,” though, so it’s likely a low quantity.

In addition to availability on Uncrate, Ford told us it’s partnering with Spotify and other platforms to offer more First Editions through the end of August — watch out for those as the week goes on. Ford is marketing this like an exclusive merch drop, akin to something Supreme might do with items in short supply. It’s a bit weird, and it isn’t something we’ve seen Ford attempt in the past. In the end, all it truly means is that there are more Mach-E First Editions out there available to order. Ford told us that customers were disappointed they sold out so quickly before, so this is a chance for those folks to hop aboard.

The First Editions are distinguished by red brake calipers, red contrast stitching inside, “First Edition” scuff plates and brushed aluminum pedal covers. All of them available from Uncrate will be painted Carbonized Gray and have black ActiveX upholstery. The powertrain setup hasn’t changed, meaning all the First Editions will have 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque combined from their dual-motor setups. Ford estimates a 270-mile range, but official EPA estimates still aren’t available. If you want one, it’ll cost you $59,900.

