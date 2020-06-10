2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E picks up new color called Cyber Orange



Though the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed last fall, Ford wasn't quite done making little tweaks. The company is now announcing two new colors for the crossover: Dark Matter Gray and Cyber Orange, the latter of which is shown above.

The orange seems like a metallic version of the famous Grabber Orange featured on various generations of Mustang sports cars. We're happy to see it, since the Mach-E color lineup was pretty much a spectrum of grays save for Rapid Red Metallic and Grabber Blue Metallic. Dark Matter Gray doesn't help keep the Mustang Mach-E colorful, but hey, we're trying to look on the bright side of things right now.



Unfortunately, Cyber Orange, as well as Dark Matter Gray, isn't available to all Mustang Mach-Es. It's exclusive to the GT trim, which is the high-output model making 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque. It also gets wider tires and a unique front fascia with an aggressive faux grille for a sporty look. If you're interested, you can submit an order with Ford, and your Mach-E GT should arrive next summer.

