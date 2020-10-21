2021 Ford Bronco build-and-price tool goes live this Friday







The 2021 Ford Bronco build-and-price tool will officially return Friday, Oct. 23, after several months on hiatus. Ford briefly made a slimmed down configurator available for customers who wanted to pre-order the Bronco at launch, but those who wanted to play around with the available configurations were out of luck. In fact, the revived 4x4 was so popular that hopeful buyers had trouble queuing for a reservation.

The feeding frenzy was so intense that First Edition models were spoken for almost immediately. Only 3,500 of them will be built, Ford says, and they represent only a tiny fraction of the initial glut of reservations. Ford claimed at least 150,000 orders, but some suggested the number was north of 200,000. Ford ended up pulling down the overwhelmed reservation system — and the build tool with it.

That ends Friday. Per Bronco Nation, the Ford-backed online Bronco community, the configuration tool will return for good on Oct. 23. While Ford has not confirmed this via any official channels, the initial report was the result of an email to dealers to alert them to the tool going live.

While this is good news for Bronco hopefuls, Ford still has an extensive backlog of existing orders to clear. Even after deliveries begin, we expect Bronco inventory to be thin on the ground for the first model year, at minimum. Rumors suggest that availability may not stabilize until 2022.

Those who are interested in the "baby" Bronco Sport lucked out, on the other hand, as Ford's configuration tools for the Escape-based crossover have been live since pretty much day one. Friday is just a few short days away, and we're just as eager as you are to get our hands on Ford's configuration tool as you are. Stay tuned.

