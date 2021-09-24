2021 European Personal Care Retailers Database: Key Data on National and International Personal Care Chains

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Personal Care Retailers in Europe database contains all key information about international and national personal care chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners. The focus is on the retailers in the European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, etc. but also most other countries are included.

For each country, similar rankings are provided covering all the major personal care retailers. This database covers all major retailers in Europe and some major countries outside Europe. The total number of personal care retailers (drugstores, perfumeries, pharmacies) in the database grows as every day new retailer profiles are added. For each retailer a full profile is available.

Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

Selection of Companies Mentioned:

A.S Watson

Beauty Alliance

Dirk Rossmann

DM-Drogerie Markt

Douglas Holding

Marionnaud

Muller

Sephora

The Body Shop

Walgreens Boots

Yves Rocher



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pyu8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



